NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
LeBron James & the Defiance of Complacency
At one point in the beginning of his career, LeBron was being scrutinized for his shooting. The coach he asked for help has now rejoined him this season as an assistant coach and has witnessed LeBron make scoring history. Being the best isn’t just the result of your effort. It’s...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
NBA
Lakers trade center Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their roster remodel on trade deadline day by sending Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in a four-team deal with the LA Clippers and Orlando Magic. Denver sends guard Davon Reed and a second-round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal.
NBA
Hawks and Microsoft Announce 'Coded Dunk Challenge' Inspiring Atlantans To Code
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft today announced the launch of the Coded Dunk Challenge, an innovative coding competition for youth to expand their knowledge of technology, ignite an interest in computer science and introduce them to STEM-focused career paths. The organizations teamed up with Fair Chance Learning,...
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Bucks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 2/2/23 | MIL 106 – LAC 105 | Norman Powell: 26 PTS – Giannis Antetokounmpo: 54 PTS. The Clippers and Bucks have split their last four matchups. LA is one of three teams with multiple wins by 24+ points against the Bucks since 2020-21, joining the Nuggets and Grizzlies.
NBA
Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA
SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/265, has appeared in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6assists in 9.8 minutes. He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signingtwo 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20. The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio. The native of Senegal was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz and before being dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.
NBA
76ers Visit Nets for Latter End of Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 55/82
The 76ers (35-19) will look to cap a perfect back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22), facing the second New York City squad in as many days. It’ll be another matchup between two of the East’s top teams, as the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed while the Nets hold No. 5.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. 'Game Recaps' on Twitter entertain Pelicans fans, teammates
It all started Dec. 2 in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, as New Orleans kept things exceptionally simple against the Spurs. On play after play, the Pelicans gave the ball to Zion Williamson, who drove through the paint for layups, scoring 30 points in a one-sided victory. During an in-game breather on the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. marveled at the brutal efficiency his 2023 All-Star teammate was producing.
NBA
SPURS ACQUIRE DEVONTE’ GRAHAM AND FOUR SECOND ROUND DRAFT PICKS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham and four second draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Josh Richardson. The four picks from the Pelicans are second rounders in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
NBA
SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH RAPTORS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, acquiring center Khem Birch, along with a 2024 first round draft pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2025, in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart
NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2023
Thursday’s NBA trade deadline saw the vast majority of the league make a move or two, including New Orleans, which acquired wing Josh Richardson from San Antonio in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and draft picks. Read five things to know about the newest Pelicans player. New Orleans (29-27)...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pelicans
The Wine & Gold look to wrap up a busy week in style this weekend, traveling to New Orleans for the first half of a back-to-back, taking on Brandon Ingram and Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers are headed to the Break on a heater, having won four...
