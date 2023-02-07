Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal
The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. 'Game Recaps' on Twitter entertain Pelicans fans, teammates
It all started Dec. 2 in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, as New Orleans kept things exceptionally simple against the Spurs. On play after play, the Pelicans gave the ball to Zion Williamson, who drove through the paint for layups, scoring 30 points in a one-sided victory. During an in-game breather on the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. marveled at the brutal efficiency his 2023 All-Star teammate was producing.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Bucks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 2/2/23 | MIL 106 – LAC 105 | Norman Powell: 26 PTS – Giannis Antetokounmpo: 54 PTS. The Clippers and Bucks have split their last four matchups. LA is one of three teams with multiple wins by 24+ points against the Bucks since 2020-21, joining the Nuggets and Grizzlies.
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
LA Clippers Acquire Gordon from Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers have completed a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. As part of the deal, the Clippers acquired Eric Gordon and three second-round draft picks. Memphis received Luke Kennard and Houston received John Wall. “Eric is a proven and dependable two-way guard who can initiate...
NBA
Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA
LeBron James & the Defiance of Complacency
At one point in the beginning of his career, LeBron was being scrutinized for his shooting. The coach he asked for help has now rejoined him this season as an assistant coach and has witnessed LeBron make scoring history. Being the best isn’t just the result of your effort. It’s...
NBA
DENVER NUGGETS ACQUIRE CENTER THOMAS BRYANT
The Denver Nuggets have acquired center Thomas Bryant in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today. Denver sends guard Davon Reed and a second round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal.
NBA
76ers Visit Nets for Latter End of Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 55/82
The 76ers (35-19) will look to cap a perfect back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22), facing the second New York City squad in as many days. It’ll be another matchup between two of the East’s top teams, as the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed while the Nets hold No. 5.
NBA
Recap: Porzingis' 36-point night fuels Wizards' dominant win over Hornets
The Wizards walked into Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening aiming to snap out of a three-game slide. Thanks to a brilliant second half and a superstar performance from Kristaps Porzingis (36 points), the Wizards came away with a dominant 118-104 win over the Hornets. BACKCOURT FACILITATORS. After missing the...
NBA
Trail Blazers Medical Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 11, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today that forward Jerami Grant has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. During the first quarter of Friday night’s game vs. Oklahoma City, Grant was evaluated and cleared to return to play after sustaining a contusion to the right eye. Saturday morning, Grant began to exhibit concussive symptoms and was evaluated further.
NBA
"Extremely Happy" | Markkanen Named Western Conference Starter For NBA All-Star Game
After what’s been an emotionally and physically difficult week, good news is on the horizon for Lauri Markkanen. Juts over a week after he was named to the NBA All-Star game as a Western Conference reserve for the first time, Markkanen found out that he will have a different role as the star of the host city at the February showcase.
NBA
Clippers add Bones Hyland in deal with Nuggets
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for two second-round draft picks. Hyland, 22, appeared in 42 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hyland appeared in 111 games with the Nuggets, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has also appeared in five career playoff games and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie Second Team.
NBA
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart
NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NBA
"Sticking With The Process" | Markkanen And Sexton Spark Fourth Quarter Comeback Victory Over Toronto
After all of the emotions from the past few days, it would've been perfectly understandable if the Jazz showed up in Toronto mentally drained. Add in the fact they were facing a Raptors squad on a three-game winning streak, and looking like the team many expected throughout the season, the odds were stacked against Utah.
NBA
Bucks add Jae Crowder in 4-team deal
The Milwaukee Bucks helped complete a 4-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns in order to acquire veteran forward Jae Crowder. Kevin Durant heads to Phoenix as part of that deal. Suns receive:. Nets receive:. Juan Pablo Vaulet. 2023 first-round pick (from Phoenix) 2025 first-round pick...
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah Jazz
Timberwolves send D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers in three-team deal. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has acquired guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz. The Wolves additionally acquired Utah’s 2025 and 2026 second round picks as well as a 2024 second round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal. In connection with the trade, the Timberwolves have waived guard Bryn Forbes.
