Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,080.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $42.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

20 HOURS AGO