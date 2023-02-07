Read full article on original website
Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $11.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,080.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $42.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist in February
Powered by distinct megatrends, Idexx and Pinterest are poised to sail past the current slowdown. Though sales growth has decelerated for both, these trends should see a reversion to historical averages. Already up robustly in the past three months, both stocks could see an even brighter 2023. You’re reading a...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Lyft posts worst trading day ever after grim earnings report shows the company falling behind Uber
The ride-hailing company slumped 36% after posting weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023.
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
These are the stock-split stocks everyone is likely to be talking about in 2023.
Better Buy: McDonald's vs. Starbucks
One is growing more quickly and posting much stronger profit margins.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
It is getting harder and harder to stay bullish on Amazon after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Most of the company's challenges are transitory and don't destroy the long-term thesis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
CNBC
Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
Lyft Earnings Fail to Impress Investors
Adidas warns investors that leftover Yeezy inventory could cost the company billions of Euro in sales, Lyft disappoints Wall Street with its quarterly results.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
msn.com
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
The Nasdaq is already up 15% to start the year.
msn.com
Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line, revenue of $2.02B in-line
Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line. Revenue of $2.02B (+2.0% Y/Y) in-line. CFO comment: “We remain well positioned from a financial and operating perspective as we enter 2023. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7% over 2022, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $10.25 to $10.37, reflecting growth of 10% to 11% over 2022 (15% to 16% excluding dispositions). Annual adjusted operating margin for 2023 is expected to expand by up to 120 basis points."
Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Pinterest: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motley Fool
Buy the Dip in 2023 on These Potentially Explosive Stocks
Lululemon aims to double revenue within five years. That’s after already meeting goals in an earlier growth plan. Intuitive Surgical’s $1 billion in share buybacks show the company is confident about the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Meme stocks see big sell-offs as GameStop plummets and Bed Bath & Beyond craters on plans to raise new funds
Shares of Gamestop and AMC plunged in tandem with Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday as investors dove out of meme stocks. The sell-off was spurred by Bed Bath & Beyond's new fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy. The struggling retailer warned investors it could soon go out of business, sparking...
