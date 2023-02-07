Nets Make First Post-Kyrie Trade, Send Kessler Edwards to Kings

As trade deadline week approaches, follow along with the Magic Insider on all the deals taking place ahead of Thursday at 3 p.m.

FEB 7 NETS CLEAR SPACE

Nets receive: future draft capital

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards, cash considerations

The Nets, looking to clear a roster spot and cap space, have traded reserve forward Kessler Edwards to the Kings.

FEB 7 HEAT DUMP DEDMON

Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, second-round pick

Heat receive: cash considerations

The Miami Heat are opening up a roster spot, trading veteran center Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs along with a second-round pick.

FEB 5 BLOCKBUSTER! KYRIE IRVING HEADING TO MAVS

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Nets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 unprotected first-round pick, multiple second-round picks

Just two days after publicly requesting a trade from the Nets, the team has dealt Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round selections. Irving, an All-Star starter, is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.

JAN 23 WIZARDS SEND RUI HACHIMURA OFF TO LAKERS

Lakers receive: PF Rui Hachimura

Wizards receive: PG Kendrick Nunn, three second-round picks

The Lakers, looking to escape the lottery zone in the Western Conference, have acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for point guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. In his final game with the Wizards, Hachimura scored 30 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

JAN 5 CELTICS, SPURS MAKE MINOR TRANSACTION

Celtics receive: Future conditional second-round pick

Spurs receive: PF/C Noah Vonleh, cash considerations

In a move to clear a roster spot, the Celtics are dealing Noah Vonleh to the Spurs for a future second-round pick. In order to make the trade, the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng. San Antonio then waived Vonleh and re-signed Dieng to a 10-day contract.

