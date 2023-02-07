ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Pro climber scales Phoenix's tallest building, then detained

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who is a professional climber scaled Phoenix’s tallest building Tuesday before being booked into jail on charges of trespassing and criminal nuisance, police said.

Maison Des Champs, 23, bills himself as “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man” and climbed the 483-foot Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix in about 90 minutes to call attention to his anti-abortion cause.

He climbs for a nonprofit called Let Them Live, which raises funds and awareness for women who seek an abortion because they cannot financially support a child.

Let Them Live President and CEO Emily Berning told reporters that it was the seventh time Des Champs has climbed a building for the cause.

She said he’s previously climbed tall buildings in other cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit and Oklahoma City.

Phoenix police and a city fire department technical rescue crew were waiting for Des Champs at the top of the 50-year-old tower, which has been vacant since 2021.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller was upset over the stunt.

“This is so dangerous. You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger. You put anyone else walking below or anybody around this incident in danger,” Keller said. “This is an uncontrolled environment. This is Chase Tower; 40 floors up. Very, very dumb.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cambridge Jr. scores 23; Arizona St. beats Cal 70-62 in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime, Frankie Collins had 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and five assists and Arizona State beat California 70-62 in overtime Saturday night. Collins made two free throws and Alonzo Gaffney followed with a dunk to give Arizona State (10-8, 9-6 Pac-12) a four-point lead 90 seconds into OT. Monty Bowser converted a three-point play — with the help of goaltending — to pull the Golden Bears within 61-60 but Cambridge answered with a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give ASU a six-point lead with two minutes left. DJ Horne added 12 points for the Sun Devils. Grant Newell scored eight points — including back-to-back 3s — and Bowser added five in a 13-4 run that gave Cal a 22-19 lead with seven minutes left in the first half. Cambridge scored the Sun Devils’ next eight points to make it 27-25 less than three minutes later and ASU led until DeJuan Clayton and Sam Alajiki made consecutive 3s for an 8-0 run that gave Cal a 51-49 lead with 2:43 left in regulation.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy