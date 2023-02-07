ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Rahm Had Hilarious Guess About Which Night His Son Was Conceived

By Gabrielle Herzig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHAtu_0kfbWcOt00

His answer had the Waste Management media center bursting with laughter.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jon Rahm is an open book with the media: He’s never afraid to share an honest opinion and he always wears his emotions on his sleeve. At the Waste Management pre-tournament press conference, however, the Spaniard might have been just a bit too transparent.

Rahm has won four of his last seven worldwide starts, yet he still sits at World No. 3, behind Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Many have questioned the Official World Golf Ranking’s new formula— including Rahm himself —and for that reason, Rahm’s former status as World No. 1 is top of mind.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated ’s Gary Van Sickle asked Rahm: “Do you have any kind of a souvenir other than a tournament trophy of the first time you made it to No. 1 in the World Ranking? Did you keep anything? In general, how nice is it to have that on your resume, even if it's a printout?”

Rahm reached the No. 1 spot for the first time after winning the 2020 Memorial Tournament. His answer to the question, which took him back to the night of that victory, was unexpected, to say the least.

“No, I do. His name is Kepa. He's almost two years old,” Rahm said.

“Sorry, Kelley, but yeah. She can tell you the story more than me. We suspect that it was that night. Sorry.”

That’s right, the former U.S Open champion actually discussed his first son’s conception at a press conference.

Rahm had the media center bursting with laughter, but Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife of three years, might not have the same reaction when she gets wind of her husband’s one-liner.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy