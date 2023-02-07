Rahm Had Hilarious Guess About Which Night His Son Was Conceived

His answer had the Waste Management media center bursting with laughter.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jon Rahm is an open book with the media: He’s never afraid to share an honest opinion and he always wears his emotions on his sleeve. At the Waste Management pre-tournament press conference, however, the Spaniard might have been just a bit too transparent.

Rahm has won four of his last seven worldwide starts, yet he still sits at World No. 3, behind Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Many have questioned the Official World Golf Ranking’s new formula— including Rahm himself —and for that reason, Rahm’s former status as World No. 1 is top of mind.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated ’s Gary Van Sickle asked Rahm: “Do you have any kind of a souvenir other than a tournament trophy of the first time you made it to No. 1 in the World Ranking? Did you keep anything? In general, how nice is it to have that on your resume, even if it's a printout?”

Rahm reached the No. 1 spot for the first time after winning the 2020 Memorial Tournament. His answer to the question, which took him back to the night of that victory, was unexpected, to say the least.

“No, I do. His name is Kepa. He's almost two years old,” Rahm said.

“Sorry, Kelley, but yeah. She can tell you the story more than me. We suspect that it was that night. Sorry.”

That’s right, the former U.S Open champion actually discussed his first son’s conception at a press conference.

Rahm had the media center bursting with laughter, but Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife of three years, might not have the same reaction when she gets wind of her husband’s one-liner.