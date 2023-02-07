The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.

