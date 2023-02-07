Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.
These are the top concerns for Tennessee parents in 2023, poll finds
Tennessee parents are becoming increasingly concerned about school quality and mental health, according to a poll conducted by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
The safest cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
WATE
Lori welcomes new grandbaby
WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
denver7.com
Tennessee jail training inmates to become barbers when they're released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The barbershop at a jail in Tennessee is both a place to get a haircut and a classroom. The state requires someone to train for 1,500 hours in a registered barber school before they can take the master barber exam. In Davidson County's Male Correctional...
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTVC
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
Lawmakers move to keep gas stoves in Tennessee homes
Two lawmakers have proposed a bill that would keep the government away from Tennesseans' gas stoves.
Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds, describing the proposal as “political posturing. ” “Our students need more — not less — to support their academic recovery and address the youth mental health crisis,” a department spokesperson told […]
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government
The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
