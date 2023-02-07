Mary Eloise Gresham Duncan was born August 31, 1936 in Waynesboro, TN to the late Willard and Claytie Brewer Nutt. She graduated from Wayne County High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to James F. Gresham on August 2, 1956. Mr. Gresham preceded her in death on February 23, 1998. She was then united in marriage to Obie Lee Duncan on March 25, 2006. Mr. Duncan preceded her in death on March 5, 2016. After high school, her education began. She attended the University of North Alabama, Middle Tennessee State University, Columbia State Community College and Tennessee State University. She served as the director of The Wayne Skills Program in Waynesboro and worked for the Wayne County Board of Education in several capacities including teacher, librarian, and counselor. She was a lifelong member of the Waynesboro Church of Christ. Mrs. Duncan departed this life on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Waynesboro, TN making her stay in this life some 86 years 5 months and 30 days.

WAYNESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO