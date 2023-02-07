Read full article on original website
Related
waynecountynews.net
James E. Staggs
James E. Staggs was born in Collinwood, Tennessee, on November 13, 1945, the son of the late Lester and Georgia Kephart Staggs. On August 15, 1980, he was united in marriage to Janet Daniel Staggs. James honorably served his country in the United States Army. While in active duty, he...
waynecountynews.net
Mary Eloise Gresham Duncan
Mary Eloise Gresham Duncan was born August 31, 1936 in Waynesboro, TN to the late Willard and Claytie Brewer Nutt. She graduated from Wayne County High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to James F. Gresham on August 2, 1956. Mr. Gresham preceded her in death on February 23, 1998. She was then united in marriage to Obie Lee Duncan on March 25, 2006. Mr. Duncan preceded her in death on March 5, 2016. After high school, her education began. She attended the University of North Alabama, Middle Tennessee State University, Columbia State Community College and Tennessee State University. She served as the director of The Wayne Skills Program in Waynesboro and worked for the Wayne County Board of Education in several capacities including teacher, librarian, and counselor. She was a lifelong member of the Waynesboro Church of Christ. Mrs. Duncan departed this life on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Waynesboro, TN making her stay in this life some 86 years 5 months and 30 days.
waynecountynews.net
Mattie Pearl “Pat” Skaggs Burns
Mattie Pearl “Pat” Skaggs Burns was born March 20, 1940 in Collinwood, TN, the daughter of the late Wiley and Madgie Brewer Skaggs. On November 4, 1960 she was united in marriage to John David Burns, who survives. Pat retired from her own business, Pat’s Beauty Cottage as...
waynecountynews.net
Peggy Sue Beckham
Peggy Sue Beckham was born April 25, 1953 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late Jack and Lydia Pearl Brown Beckham. Miss Beckham was a member of the Indian Creek Family and the Community and Education American Legion Auxiliary Unit 254. She worked for many years at TN Apparel, Lincoln Brass, as well as Clifton Manufacturing, where she worked in the shipping and sewing department. Miss Beckham also was an avid reader and a talented quilter. She departed this life on January 31, 2023 in Collinwood, TN at the age of 69 years, 9 months, and 6 days.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee
The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. A letter was sent to parents dated Jan. 30, 2023, stating the allegations against Deanna Hastings...
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
radio7media.com
Shelia Ann Moore
Shelia Ann Moore, 64, of Iron City, TN passed away Friday February 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a press operator for CJ Mfg., and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be...
tourcounsel.com
Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Florence Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall northeast of downtown Florence, Alabama. Owned by Hull Property Group, it was renamed from Regency Square Mall in late 2013 as part of a mall wide renovation. The anchor stores are Dillard's (formerly Castner Knott), and two Belk locations (one converted from Parisian, the other from Pizitz and McRae's). JCPenney closed in 2020 and Sears closed in 2017.
waynecountynews.net
Veterans Fighting for Sgt. David Brown’s Posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor
Despite repeated issues that have delayed the Sgt. David H. Brown memorial project over the years, work is ongoing and progress is being made. Per Sgt. Brown’s family’s sworn account, David Brown was born in a tent at the Ross Creek Inlet on the Tennessee River, which is located within the Clifton Riverfront Park. In his early years, David Brown attended Frank Hughes School in Clifton and was known throughout northern Wayne and Hardin County.
mainstreetmaury.com
New owners take over The Factory at Columbia
What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
waynecountynews.net
Maury Regional Drops Bombshell: Will We Still Have a Hospital???
The Wayne County Commission met in special session on Thursday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present included Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent.
MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
radio7media.com
Giles County Church Damaged by Fire
A GILES COUNTY CHURCH WAS DESTROYED EARLY THIS MORNING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT BLOOMING GROVE METHODIST CHRUCH JUST BEFORE 7 IN THE EASTERN PART OF GILES COUNTY NEAR THE FRANKEWING AREA. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Recovery effort extended for missing Colbert County fisherman
It's now been ten days since a man fell into the Tennessee River when his boat capsized — and officials are still searching for his body.
WAFF
Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
Comments / 0