Syracuse, NY

B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
SUNY ESF hosts 'CNY Youth Climate Summit'

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 students and teachers from across Central New York gathered on the SUNY ESF campus Saturday morning for the "CNY Youth Climate Summit - We are a Force of Nature." The event allowed students from a dozen middle and high schools to come together...
SYRACUSE, NY
Former SU softball pitcher Jenna Caira's jersey first in program to be retired April 29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Softball player Jenna Caira will be the first former softball student-athlete to have their jersey retired at Syracuse University. Caira is one of the most acclaimed pitchers to wear Orange. She was the 2009 BIG EAST Conference Rookie of the Year, the 2011 BIG EAST Conference Pitcher of the Year, a two-time first-team all-region selection, a four-time All-BIG EAST Conference honoree and a 2012 third-team Louisville Slugger/NFCA All-American.
SYRACUSE, NY
Marijuana shops operating around the law in CNY

ROME, N.Y. — New York will open its third legal recreational marijuana dispensary tomorrow in Binghamton. The other two are in Manhattan. As of now, only these are the only three dispensaries in the state that have been licensed. However, in the city of Rome, there is an unlicensed recreational marijuana shop.
ROME, NY
"Theory of a Deadman" announced as Chevy Park act for New York State Fair

Rock band "Theory of a Deadman" announced as Chevy Court act. (Courtesy: New York State Fair/Theory of a Deadman) Canadian rock band 'Theory of a Deadman' is set to return to Syracuse on August 24th, bringing their unique alternative sound to the Experience Stage at Chevy Park during The Great New York State Fair.
SYRACUSE, NY
One more wintery day before feeling like spring again!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's still winter, but we only have one more wintery day before it starts to feel like spring in CNY!. Today, CNY will see some snow showers and seasonably chilly temperatures. This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s but feeling like the teens because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Resolutions to help Oswego DSS on the table but no certain plans yet

Oswego, NY — After spending $100,000 dollars for an outside group to look at the Department of Social Services Oswego County, as of now, plans to do very little. There are no public meetings planned and no changes in leadership. There are no specific plans to do anything different despite this being the third report in 15 years that detected similar problems.
New proposal could turn vacant Applebee's into mexican restaurant and coffee shop

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The dormant building where an Applebee’s restaurant used to will become a new Mexican restaurant and a proposed drive-thru Starbucks. Matthew Oates of Benderson Development shared with the Camillus town board that they have leased out the complete former Applebee’s space to a Mexican restaurant called Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila.
CAMILLUS, NY
CNY experiencing declining enrollment in public schools, increase in homeschooling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An analysis released Thursday found that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining enrollment in New York State schools — driving the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20 and 2021-22. The report was undertaken by The Education Trust – New York, a statewide education policy and advocacy organization. The analysis of school enrollment trends over the past five years reveals major shifts across the state, showing decreases at traditional public and private schools and significant increases at charter schools and homeschools.
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS lifting mask requirements for health care settings, local hospitals decide next move

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state is lifting face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday — choosing not to renew the pandemic emergency regulation. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "What we’re doing is shifting our request for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and come up with a plan for when masking may become required for their staff.”
SYRACUSE, NY

