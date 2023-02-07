Read full article on original website
B'Ville Diner returning to 24 hours, two days a week
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The B'ville Diner, a longtime staple of the Baldwinsville community is trying to take back its status as the place to hangout 24 hours a day. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the diner will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.
SUNY ESF hosts 'CNY Youth Climate Summit'
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 students and teachers from across Central New York gathered on the SUNY ESF campus Saturday morning for the "CNY Youth Climate Summit - We are a Force of Nature." The event allowed students from a dozen middle and high schools to come together...
Former SU softball pitcher Jenna Caira's jersey first in program to be retired April 29
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Softball player Jenna Caira will be the first former softball student-athlete to have their jersey retired at Syracuse University. Caira is one of the most acclaimed pitchers to wear Orange. She was the 2009 BIG EAST Conference Rookie of the Year, the 2011 BIG EAST Conference Pitcher of the Year, a two-time first-team all-region selection, a four-time All-BIG EAST Conference honoree and a 2012 third-team Louisville Slugger/NFCA All-American.
Marijuana shops operating around the law in CNY
ROME, N.Y. — New York will open its third legal recreational marijuana dispensary tomorrow in Binghamton. The other two are in Manhattan. As of now, only these are the only three dispensaries in the state that have been licensed. However, in the city of Rome, there is an unlicensed recreational marijuana shop.
"Theory of a Deadman" announced as Chevy Park act for New York State Fair
Rock band "Theory of a Deadman" announced as Chevy Court act. (Courtesy: New York State Fair/Theory of a Deadman) Canadian rock band 'Theory of a Deadman' is set to return to Syracuse on August 24th, bringing their unique alternative sound to the Experience Stage at Chevy Park during The Great New York State Fair.
Syracuse Common Council is considering a new contract for Syracuse police officers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lawmakers are at the table once again, to consider approving a new five year contract for officers with the Syracuse police department. The biggest goal this time around—recruiting more officers to Syracuse, even potentially from surrounding departments. During the recent Common Council public safety...
Uniyah Chatman intends to sue City of Syracuse for claimed police brutality in Jan. arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) denounced excessive use of force and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the country in a press release Wednesday. Nearly two dozen people rallied at the steps of City Hall in Syracuse to demand justice for...
Local restaurant offering takeout 50 cent wings for Super Bowl parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We're just two days away from one of the biggest games and party days of the year. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia are putting together last minute game plans for Sunday's game in Arizona, so are restaurants across the country. Limp Lizard in Syracuse...
Research suggests shooting victims collectively pay millions to survive in Syracuse
Alice Seabron took over parenting duties for her grandson De-Quajah Bloodworth when he was three years old to make sure he stayed out of foster care. Alice talks about him with pride, sharing a close bond with the now 25 year old she protects with a passion. "I'm the caretaker!...
One more wintery day before feeling like spring again!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's still winter, but we only have one more wintery day before it starts to feel like spring in CNY!. Today, CNY will see some snow showers and seasonably chilly temperatures. This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s but feeling like the teens because...
Sunny and mild weather for Super Bowl Sunday then record warmth possible later next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The clouds were pretty stubborn in our sky for most of Saturday with some partial breaks. Eventually some clearing happened with more sun closer to sunset. Tonight we'll continue to see a generally clear sky thanks to an area of high pressure sliding towards us. This system has...
Orange tabby cat Emile is Oswego County Humane Society's pet of the week!
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Emile is Oswego County Humane Society’s Pet of the Week. Emile is a two-and-a-half-year-old male tabby cat. He is neutered and vaccinated. Staff at the shelter say Emile is a lover, not a fighter, hence the romantic Italian name. He does get along with other...
Overnight closure of ramp connecting I-690 West to I-81 South in Syracuse Feb. 13 and 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to southbound Interstate 81 will be closed during from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, to facilitate soil testing, weather permitting. A...
Report: The price of a wedding costs more than a down payment on a home in Syracuse
A recent report by the financial technology company SmartAsset revealed that in 23 cities across the country, getting married is more expensive than putting a down payment on a home. Syracuse is one of the cities that has the biggest disparity between the two, forcing those planning weddings to make...
Resolutions to help Oswego DSS on the table but no certain plans yet
Oswego, NY — After spending $100,000 dollars for an outside group to look at the Department of Social Services Oswego County, as of now, plans to do very little. There are no public meetings planned and no changes in leadership. There are no specific plans to do anything different despite this being the third report in 15 years that detected similar problems.
New proposal could turn vacant Applebee's into mexican restaurant and coffee shop
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The dormant building where an Applebee’s restaurant used to will become a new Mexican restaurant and a proposed drive-thru Starbucks. Matthew Oates of Benderson Development shared with the Camillus town board that they have leased out the complete former Applebee’s space to a Mexican restaurant called Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila.
CNY experiencing declining enrollment in public schools, increase in homeschooling
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An analysis released Thursday found that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining enrollment in New York State schools — driving the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20 and 2021-22. The report was undertaken by The Education Trust – New York, a statewide education policy and advocacy organization. The analysis of school enrollment trends over the past five years reveals major shifts across the state, showing decreases at traditional public and private schools and significant increases at charter schools and homeschools.
Preparing for Micron, CNY towns and villages take closer look at residential zoning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Towns and villages throughout Central New York are anticipating a population boom tied to the thousands of jobs Micron is promising the region; to make sure there is enough housing to meet the demand, local advocates say that there needs to be a total overhaul of current residential zoning policy.
Throop elderly couple scammed out of more than $24k by suspect claiming to be grandson
THROOP, N.Y. — An elderly couple in the Town of Throop were scammed out of more than $24,000. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint Wednesday. It was reported than an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be...
NYS lifting mask requirements for health care settings, local hospitals decide next move
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York state is lifting face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday — choosing not to renew the pandemic emergency regulation. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "What we’re doing is shifting our request for hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and come up with a plan for when masking may become required for their staff.”
