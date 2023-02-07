Read full article on original website
Blodgett Oven and the Vermont National Guard to partner for recruiting
Vermont Business Magazine Blodgett Oven Company and the Vermont National Guard will announce a new partnership through the Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers at a signing ceremony on Wednesday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. at the Blodgett facility in Essex. The objective of this program is to increase...
UVM Medical Center submits plan to GMCB for new outpatient surgery center
Project Responds to Emerging Challenges Tied to Region’s Rapidly Growing, Aging Population. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont Medical Center today submitted a certificate of need (CON) to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty outpatient surgery center (OSC) to be located at its current Tilley Drive campus in South Burlington. The new facility will help meet the need for surgical services for an aging and growing population in the hospital’s service area.
Saint Michael's This Week: Sterritt to retire, Artificial intelligence ethics, Alumni model leadership
President Lorraine Sterritt announces June 30 retirement. Following is a statement that Saint Michael's College President Lorraine Sterritt sent to the campus community late Tuesday morning this week:. Dear members of the Saint Michael’s community,. It is with mixed emotions that I write to let you know that I...
Two die falling through the ice in South Hero
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed. VICTIMS: Names withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim in this incident, a 71-year-old resident of Williamstown, has died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues. ***Initial news release,...
Maple Broadband extends service area
Maple Broadband is bringing high speed future-proof fiber internet to Addison County. Service will be launching later this month in portions of Cornwall, Salisbury, and a small corner of Middlebury. In 2022, Maple Broadband’s focus was on securing funding and beginning construction on the foundation of their network. Here’s where...
GSR and Franklin County dairy announce commercial operation of manure-to-value process
Vermont Business Magazine GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR’s biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project’s implementation along with project partners. Since...
Man dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker. INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, VT. The victim in this incident, Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, was pronounced deceased at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. An autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. This incident appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious at this time.
Gasoline prices continue downward trend
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continued their slow descent over the last couple of weeks and are now at $3.49 per gallon. Prices are still 9 cents/g higher than a month ago but are now 4 cents/g lower than last year. The national average remains lower than the state average. According to GasBuddy, the highest price found in Vermont was $3.89/g in Island Pond and the lowest was $3.20/g in Middlebury.
