ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Hwy 14 Soil Health Tour kicks off Feb. 21 in Owatonna

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eers8_0kfbUsLh00

Area conservations groups are banding together to bring awareness to something of the utmost importance to the region: healthy soil.

The Highway 14 Soil Health Tour is being spearheaded by the Freeborn Area Soil Health Team, partnering with agencies across southern Minnesota to bring keynote speakers to three prominent areas, informing farmers and agriculture businesses about the importance of soil health. One of those agencies is the Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), and the very first stop on the tour is downtown Owatonna.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the tour will have it’s kickoff event at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar. The event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and wraps up in the early afternoon with a custom operators panel made of local experts, will showcase keynote speakers Jay Fuhrer and Jason Stoll.

“The idea is to have these speakers travel together for back-to-back days, speaking at each of these events,” said Lindsey Zeitler, a resource conservationist with Freeborn SWCD, adding the day following the Owatonna event they will be in Sleepy Eye, and then in Lake Benton the day after that. “It’s more economical for us this way, instead of having events at different times of the year, so that we can try to educate as many farmers as we can about how they can improve their soil health, farm management and ways to improve their water quality.”

Jay Fuhrer is a former soil health specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in North Dakota, who now spends his time supporting soil health efforts through the Menoken Farm. He will share on the “5 Soil Health Prinicples” that he believes will allow him and others to farm forever.

Jason Stoll is an entrepreneur, speaker, podcast host and teacher. He will discuss the potential of well managed agriculture ecosystems that can reverse ecological degradation.

Locally, however, Steele County SWCD Resource Conservationist Adam Arndt said he believes the local people who will comprise of the panel in the afternoon will carry just as much impact as the morning speakers.

“These are people who are from right here in the community that provide some of these soil health services that will be discussed, like custom seeding of cover crops or custom strip tilling,” Arndt said. “These practices are not necessarily something that you have to go out and buy a bunch of equipment for right away, instead there are guys right here that will help get you started.”

With roughly 70 people already signed up for the event in Owatonna, Zeitler said she hopes to see that number get up to at least 100. Arndt agrees, saying the more people who comes out and learn about how to take better care of their soil the better it will be for the future of farming.

“If time or history repeats itself, we’ve had issues in the past going all the way back to the Dust Bowl days. Obviously, it’s not quite as bad now, we’ve changed and we’ve adapted, but we need to continue to change and adapt,” Arndt said. “We’re losing topsoil; we’re losing nutrients in the soil, due to wind and erosion. These soil health practices are going to make us more sustainable for farming well into the future.”

Over the last several years, Arndt said there has been a bigger push toward more soil health farming practices, specifically the most recent push for cover crops — or having fields covered as much as possible throughout the year.

“We are also looking at reducing tillage; strip tilling is gaining popularity in the area right now, and so are no till practices,” he said. “We are just trying to provide sources for local farmers to get some information and experience from other farmers who have already been doing that.”

Some of the resistance to soil health practices, Zeitler said, is the economic impact they tend to have on farmers in the beginning.

“Most people want to see the return on investment before they even start doing the practice,” she explained. “There just is not enough years of data yet, so the main barrier we are seeing is the economical side of it and whether or not farmers will be making money.”

Arndt assured the farmers will make money in the long term, but that the “long” isn’t nearly as big of a wait as they might think it is.

“When you start to plan your cover crops, you’re not going to see immediate benefits tomorrow,” he said. “Give it a year, or two or sometimes three. That is when it really starts to shine and you start to get that biology back in the soil that helps promote better growth of your cash crops.”

While early registration for the Highway 14 Soil Health Tour is encouraged so there will be an accurate number for lunch, walk-ins are welcome. There event is no cost to attend.

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
ROCHESTER, MN
hot967.fm

Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Man hospitalized after crash between Janesville & Eagle Lake

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash between Janesville and Eagle Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on Highway 14, and a Lexus RX was leaving a private residence when the vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes at 626th Ave, in Le Ray Township.
JANESVILLE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
B105

Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft

Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
CHASKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver injured in crash near Green Isle

A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
GREEN ISLE, MN
kymnradio.net

Restoring felon voting rights, City Council supports Drivers License for All, United Way accepting grant applications

The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
103.7 THE LOON

Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
462
Followers
810
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy