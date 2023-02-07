Hwy 14 Soil Health Tour kicks off Feb. 21 in Owatonna

Area conservations groups are banding together to bring awareness to something of the utmost importance to the region: healthy soil.

The Highway 14 Soil Health Tour is being spearheaded by the Freeborn Area Soil Health Team, partnering with agencies across southern Minnesota to bring keynote speakers to three prominent areas, informing farmers and agriculture businesses about the importance of soil health. One of those agencies is the Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), and the very first stop on the tour is downtown Owatonna.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the tour will have it’s kickoff event at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar. The event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and wraps up in the early afternoon with a custom operators panel made of local experts, will showcase keynote speakers Jay Fuhrer and Jason Stoll.

“The idea is to have these speakers travel together for back-to-back days, speaking at each of these events,” said Lindsey Zeitler, a resource conservationist with Freeborn SWCD, adding the day following the Owatonna event they will be in Sleepy Eye, and then in Lake Benton the day after that. “It’s more economical for us this way, instead of having events at different times of the year, so that we can try to educate as many farmers as we can about how they can improve their soil health, farm management and ways to improve their water quality.”

Jay Fuhrer is a former soil health specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in North Dakota, who now spends his time supporting soil health efforts through the Menoken Farm. He will share on the “5 Soil Health Prinicples” that he believes will allow him and others to farm forever.

Jason Stoll is an entrepreneur, speaker, podcast host and teacher. He will discuss the potential of well managed agriculture ecosystems that can reverse ecological degradation.

Locally, however, Steele County SWCD Resource Conservationist Adam Arndt said he believes the local people who will comprise of the panel in the afternoon will carry just as much impact as the morning speakers.

“These are people who are from right here in the community that provide some of these soil health services that will be discussed, like custom seeding of cover crops or custom strip tilling,” Arndt said. “These practices are not necessarily something that you have to go out and buy a bunch of equipment for right away, instead there are guys right here that will help get you started.”

With roughly 70 people already signed up for the event in Owatonna, Zeitler said she hopes to see that number get up to at least 100. Arndt agrees, saying the more people who comes out and learn about how to take better care of their soil the better it will be for the future of farming.

“If time or history repeats itself, we’ve had issues in the past going all the way back to the Dust Bowl days. Obviously, it’s not quite as bad now, we’ve changed and we’ve adapted, but we need to continue to change and adapt,” Arndt said. “We’re losing topsoil; we’re losing nutrients in the soil, due to wind and erosion. These soil health practices are going to make us more sustainable for farming well into the future.”

Over the last several years, Arndt said there has been a bigger push toward more soil health farming practices, specifically the most recent push for cover crops — or having fields covered as much as possible throughout the year.

“We are also looking at reducing tillage; strip tilling is gaining popularity in the area right now, and so are no till practices,” he said. “We are just trying to provide sources for local farmers to get some information and experience from other farmers who have already been doing that.”

Some of the resistance to soil health practices, Zeitler said, is the economic impact they tend to have on farmers in the beginning.

“Most people want to see the return on investment before they even start doing the practice,” she explained. “There just is not enough years of data yet, so the main barrier we are seeing is the economical side of it and whether or not farmers will be making money.”

Arndt assured the farmers will make money in the long term, but that the “long” isn’t nearly as big of a wait as they might think it is.

“When you start to plan your cover crops, you’re not going to see immediate benefits tomorrow,” he said. “Give it a year, or two or sometimes three. That is when it really starts to shine and you start to get that biology back in the soil that helps promote better growth of your cash crops.”

While early registration for the Highway 14 Soil Health Tour is encouraged so there will be an accurate number for lunch, walk-ins are welcome. There event is no cost to attend.