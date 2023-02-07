Read full article on original website
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
Emanuel Navarrete Vacates WBO 126-Pound Title, Now At Stake For Ramirez-Dogboe Clash
Emanuel Navarrete will remain put in his new weight division,. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the three-division titlist has vacated the WBO featherweight title. The move comes less than a week after Navarrete claimed the WBO junior lightweight title following his off-the-canvas, ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. The February 3 vacant title fight was conditionally approved by the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body, who established a ten-day deadline for Navarrete to decide at which weight he would remain.
Oleksandr Gvozdyk Returns on Feb. 11 MarvNation Card, Wants to Fight ‘Top Guys’ In 175-Pound Division
Four years after his last fight, light heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk will be ducking through the ropes once again. The former 175-pound champion from Ukraine is coming out of retirement this Saturday to take on Argentina’s Jorge Daniel Miranda in a six-round light heavyweight bout at The Derby Room Pomona at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"
Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11
It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Former PBC Production Exec Building ‘Boxing TV’ Audience With Free Live Fights, Vast Library
Anthony Bailey learned during his time as a production and technology executive for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that it takes consistency to build boxing audiences. On a smaller scale, that is Bailey’s blueprint for Boxing TV, a free platform that offers boxing content 24 hours a day.
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Team Beterbiev: Our Only Interest is Bivol; Fourth Belt Is All We’re Missing
Veteran trainer Marc Ramsay apparently does not think much differently than the average hardcore boxing fan when it comes to the topic of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Like most boxing enthusiasts, the head coach of the WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion wants to see his charge swap punches with the lone other beltholder in the division, WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed championship.
Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser
Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Barrios: Tank Is A Very Intelligent Fighter; His Boxing IQ Will Play Big Part In Garcia Fight
Mario Barrios came away from their 140-pound title fight extremely impressed with Gervonta Davis’ boxing IQ. The former WBA world super lightweight champion believes Davis’ intelligence in the ring is often overlooked and will be an important component in Davis defeating Ryan Garcia. Barrios expects Davis to knock out Garcia, assuming their much-discussed showdown, which hasn’t been finalized, takes place April 15 at a venue to be determined in Las Vegas.
Photos: Anthony Joshua, Jermaine Franklin - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
Former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua makes his comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. (photos by Mark Robinson) 'AJ' (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of...
Claudio Marrero Drops Gonzalo Fuenzalida Three Times With Body Shots, Stops Him In 5th Round
Claudio Marrero made Gonzalo Fuenzalida fold with repeated body shots Saturday night. The 33-year-old Dominican southpaw floored Fuenzalida with left hands to the body in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, which led to a fifth-round, technical knockout win at Alamodome. Referee Jon Schorle stopped their scheduled eight-round lightweight bout 43 seconds into the fifth round, as soon as Fuenzalida went down for the third time in as many rounds.
Association of Boxing Commissions to Involve Fighters In Regulatory Process With ‘Athlete’s Voice’ Committee
The Association of Boxing Commission and Combat Sports, the governmental entity that oversees combat sports commissions in North America, has begun a new initiative that will seek to improve fighters’ understanding of rules and regulations in combat sports. To do this, the ABC has created a committee—the Athlete’s Voice...
Bob Santos: Beating Knockout CP Freshmart Will Put Rosa on Everyone's Radar
Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (5-0) is certain that he will be able to defeat Thammanoon Niyomtrong when they square off on March 1st. The fight was ordered at last month’s WBA convention in Orlando. The fight will take place in Niyomtrong’s native Thailand and will be a consolidation...
Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More
Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me
Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
Hearn: A Lot Of Unknowns About AJ; Coming Off Two Defeats; Mentally, Where’s He At?
NEW YORK – Eddie Hearn looks at Anthony Joshua’s upcoming fight as an opportunity to determine what the 33-year-old former heavyweight champion has left after suffering back-to-back points defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s promoter dismissed criticism of Joshua’s opponent, American Jermaine Franklin, in large part because there is...
