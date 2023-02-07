ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Emanuel Navarrete Vacates WBO 126-Pound Title, Now At Stake For Ramirez-Dogboe Clash

Emanuel Navarrete will remain put in his new weight division,. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the three-division titlist has vacated the WBO featherweight title. The move comes less than a week after Navarrete claimed the WBO junior lightweight title following his off-the-canvas, ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. The February 3 vacant title fight was conditionally approved by the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body, who established a ten-day deadline for Navarrete to decide at which weight he would remain.
Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"

Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11

It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch

Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Team Beterbiev: Our Only Interest is Bivol; Fourth Belt Is All We’re Missing

Veteran trainer Marc Ramsay apparently does not think much differently than the average hardcore boxing fan when it comes to the topic of Artur Beterbiev’s next fight. Like most boxing enthusiasts, the head coach of the WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champion wants to see his charge swap punches with the lone other beltholder in the division, WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, for the undisputed championship.
Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser

Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Barrios: Tank Is A Very Intelligent Fighter; His Boxing IQ Will Play Big Part In Garcia Fight

Mario Barrios came away from their 140-pound title fight extremely impressed with Gervonta Davis’ boxing IQ. The former WBA world super lightweight champion believes Davis’ intelligence in the ring is often overlooked and will be an important component in Davis defeating Ryan Garcia. Barrios expects Davis to knock out Garcia, assuming their much-discussed showdown, which hasn’t been finalized, takes place April 15 at a venue to be determined in Las Vegas.
Photos: Anthony Joshua, Jermaine Franklin - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser

Former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua makes his comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. (photos by Mark Robinson) 'AJ' (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of...
Claudio Marrero Drops Gonzalo Fuenzalida Three Times With Body Shots, Stops Him In 5th Round

Claudio Marrero made Gonzalo Fuenzalida fold with repeated body shots Saturday night. The 33-year-old Dominican southpaw floored Fuenzalida with left hands to the body in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, which led to a fifth-round, technical knockout win at Alamodome. Referee Jon Schorle stopped their scheduled eight-round lightweight bout 43 seconds into the fifth round, as soon as Fuenzalida went down for the third time in as many rounds.
Bob Santos: Beating Knockout CP Freshmart Will Put Rosa on Everyone's Radar

Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (5-0) is certain that he will be able to defeat Thammanoon Niyomtrong when they square off on March 1st. The fight was ordered at last month’s WBA convention in Orlando. The fight will take place in Niyomtrong’s native Thailand and will be a consolidation...
Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More

Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me

Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
SAN ANTONIO, TX

