Chicopee, MA

Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer

Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

New park honoring veterans, service dogs breaks ground in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a decade of efforts by western Mass. veterans, local leaders welcomed vets to the groundbreaking of the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. Local veterans and service dogs in Chicopee were honored Saturday with a new memorial park located on Westover Road.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners

SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield community coming together to help accident victim's family

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield resident Shaloon Milord has died after sustaining critical injuries from being struck by a car while crossing West Street with her daughter the morning of on January 30, according to Pittsfield police. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield Police say Shaloon Milord has died after being...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has been convicted of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and a single count of witness intimidation. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Jorge Castillo, 41, was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
AMHERST, MA

