11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer
Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
New park honoring veterans, service dogs breaks ground in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a decade of efforts by western Mass. veterans, local leaders welcomed vets to the groundbreaking of the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. Local veterans and service dogs in Chicopee were honored Saturday with a new memorial park located on Westover Road.
Trial continues Friday for John LaRace, charged with armed rampage in W. Springfield
A jury-waived trial holds closing arguments Friday for a Springfield man charged with several felonies after an alleged West Springfield crime spree involving carjackings, armed assaults and an attempted household break-in on Feb. 24, 2019. John LaRace, 43, faces 18 counts of felonies after West Springfield police arrested him for...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block of Brigham Street. On Friday morning, officers observed a car driving at an alarming high rate. According to Springfield Police, they stopped a vehicle at a traffic stop on the 0-100...
Williamsburg crews respond to vehicle striking lamp post in front of Meekins Library
WILLIAMSBURG, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Williamsburg responded to a vehicle crashing into a light pole. According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, they received the call just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived they found a vehicle that had gone up to the sidewalk and...
Saturday morning news update
The IRS is asking residents to hold off on filing their taxes for now, online sports betting could soon start in the state, and three people are dead in Andover. In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
'Well-Loved' Student Found Shot To Death With Parents Inside Andover Home
Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after three family members were found shot to death at an Andover home this week. Andover Police responded to a home at 48 Porter Road after receiving a call around 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Essex County District Attorney Paul …
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
House fire on East Street in South Hadley
Fire crews were called to a house fire at 126 East Street in South Hadley shortly before 6:00 Thursday evening.
Nyla, the dog thrown out of car in Springfield crash, reunites with family
A dog that was reported lost after being ejected from a car that crashed on a Springfield highway Tuesday evening, was found and reunited with her family. Nyla, a white female pit bull with brown markings, ran away after she was thrown from a car that crashed on Interstate 291 on Tuesday after 7 p.m.
Western Massachusetts post-9/11 & service dog memorial park
The city of Chicopee will break ground on a dog park at the Westover Air Base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs.
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
Norovirus at seasonal high across Massachusetts
The norovirus, also known as the stomach flu has been on the rise across the country. 22News spoke with doctors about what we're seeing here in western Massachusetts.
Pittsfield community coming together to help accident victim's family
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield resident Shaloon Milord has died after sustaining critical injuries from being struck by a car while crossing West Street with her daughter the morning of on January 30, according to Pittsfield police. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield Police say Shaloon Milord has died after being...
Amherst man convicted of indecent assault and battery charges
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has been convicted of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and a single count of witness intimidation. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Jorge Castillo, 41, was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
