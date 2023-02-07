ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar’s Kids Were Pumped About Grammy Shout Out

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The wonderful thing about little kids is that they see their parents as just mommy and daddy nobody special. So, when rapper Kendrick Lamar’s kids seen daddy on television during the 65th Grammy Awards show, they weren’t pumped that daddy was on television or that daddy won a Grammy awards for Best Rap Album for his fourth major-label album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5,” they were pumped that daddy shouted out his family.

Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford wasn’t in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles but she was at home with the kiddos so when it was her 47 time Grammy nominated man’s turn to take the stage to accept his 17th Grammy, Whitney Alford went lights, camera action to record the moment on her cell phone.

However when Kendrick Lamar and Whitney’s baby girl Uzi heard her daddy shout out his family, is when his daughter became pumped.

Kendrick Lamar: “First and foremost I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album,”

Uzi: “Daddy! He’s talking about us!” “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family… Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”

Kendrick Lamar shared the too cute moment on his social media. Take a look at the video below.

Source: Radio One Digital

