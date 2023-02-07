Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Cokeville’s Justin Moyes Talks Panthers Basketball
Justin Moyes ranks 2nd in the 2A west in scoring this season on the court, putting up a little over 17 points per game and has the Panthers ranked in the most recent WyoPreps coaches and media poll in the top 5. Moyes talks about how the team has set its sights on finishing the season strong despite perhaps a slow start to the year and while the team’s record is currently sitting at 10-5, but a good chunk of those losses are to Idaho schools and teams in different levels such as 3A or higher.
svinews.com
Joe Heward Of Thayne Rec Talks Adult Flag Football League Coming Soon To the Valley?
Joe Heward of the Thayne Rec center joined Aaron and Dahl this previous Friday for an interview regarding what is going down recreational sports wise in Thayne for First Bank of Wyoming Sports Friday. He started off by stating that youth basketball is in full force at this time and for the first time in league history the youth league was able to sustain several all girls teams which Joe was very excited about.
Mountain lions sighted in Fort Hall area
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish & Wildlife Department has received reports of sightings of mountain lions in the Fort Hall area.
svinews.com
Shop fire near Swan Valley over the weekend was accidental, officials say
SWAN VALLEY — A fire that burned down a shop near Swan Valley over the weekend has been deemed accidental. According to the Swan Valley Fire District, firefighters responded to a structure fire along U.S. Highway 26 in Irwin on Saturday. The fire started in the shop around 10:30 p.m. The fire was originally threatening a nearby home, but firefighters were able to protect it.
Police search for Portneuf Wellness Complex vandals
The Portneuf Wellness Complex will have to cover the cost of someone's inconsiderate fun.
Man ejected when vehicle overturns during crash on local road
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a one vehicle injury crash last night on 113th S. near 25th. E. just before 9pm. Deputies found that a vehicle driven by a 33 year old man had rolled, ejecting him in the process and causing life threatening injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time. Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and no other occupants were with him. No further information is available at this time.
Section of Quinn Road closed temporarily
A section of Quinn Road is closed for the day as City crews work on a sewer line.
Woman injured when car and freight train collide near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT — A woman was injured when the car she was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train south of Blackfoot late Friday morning. The 11:40 a.m. incident happened at the railroad crossing on Bannock Road near Highway 91. The woman, who was the car's lone occupant, suffered injuries in the collision and was transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment. She's expected to survive. The crash remains under investigation by Fort Hall police.
1 hospitalized with life threatening injuries after crash
Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Police and sheriff's deputies respond to elk invasion this morning in Pocatello, Chubbuck
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. At one point police and sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway because the elk were crossing the road. ...
Deceased female found near residence on Fort Hall Reservation
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a call of a deceased female at a residence on Broncho Road within the Fort Hall Reservation.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple dogs found severely neglected, taken by police and given to local animal shelter
BLACKFOOT — A local animal shelter has received multiple dogs that were “severely neglected” and is asking the community for help. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received eight severely neglected and emaciated Great Danes and mixes. An animal shelter employee said there was a ninth dog, but the dog was found dead inside a home and did not make it to the shelter.
Alleged drunk driver who injured pregnant woman, children in hit-and-run crash identified
POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
Idaho State Journal
Police: Local man arrested after firing shotgun through woman's front door, triggering SWAT standoff
CHUBBUCK — A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he shot at an occupied Chubbuck apartment with an illegally possessed firearm and then engaged in a standoff with SWAT officers for over an hour. William Ray Elders, 55, of Chubbuck, faces felony charges of...
Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery
POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
OnlyInYourState
Why People Go Crazy For The Pie In Small Town Idaho
It isn’t unusual to find the best hidden gems in small towns. That’s certainly the case with Mick’s Home Cooking, an unassuming restaurant in Shelley, Idaho where people drive all over for its delicious food, particularly its pie. It may not look like much on the outside, but after you’ve taken one bite of your meal, you’ll quickly realize why people go crazy for this small town restaurant in Idaho.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announces new public affairs manager
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially announce Echo Marshall as the new Public Affairs Manager.
eastidahonews.com
Police ask public for help after armed robbery at convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are asking the public for information on an armed robbery that happened Friday at a convenience store. A man entered Jet Stop at 1500 East County Line Road around 7:50 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
