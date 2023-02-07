Justin Moyes ranks 2nd in the 2A west in scoring this season on the court, putting up a little over 17 points per game and has the Panthers ranked in the most recent WyoPreps coaches and media poll in the top 5. Moyes talks about how the team has set its sights on finishing the season strong despite perhaps a slow start to the year and while the team’s record is currently sitting at 10-5, but a good chunk of those losses are to Idaho schools and teams in different levels such as 3A or higher.

COKEVILLE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO