mona
3d ago

Dont like how they demised Nicholas. Im sure he will resurrect some day. Ava and Austin together 👍. Anxious to see some great acting on his part. Truly a great actor who has been put on simmer for a long time. Wrap up the hook killer. I dont know what Liesl is going to be up to, but I sincerely hope not a baby switch. Curtis needs a better role, sick of all his love talk to Portia. Again, fantasy....I dont know whose worse Valentin or him with their love antics STOP🤮

Nyla12gamer r
4d ago

Why didn't Ava let Nicholas know that if he went after her daughter she had her ace Sonny. Sonny let even Victor know not to cross him. As crazy as Nikolas seems even he would not want Sonny after him behind after one of his children.

Julia Menzano
3d ago

What I have notice that all the major characters that started the show seem to being killed off ok Luke retired but they had him killed of icon on the show now Nicholas another icon and bring in these new story that can not compare to the story’s years ago

SheKnows

General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Drops Some ‘Good News’ and ‘Bad News’

The former ABC soap actor has a message — but it comes with a price. Marcus Coloma may no longer be playing Nikolas on General Hospital but he’s staying busy and keeping fans up to date on what he’s been up to these days. The actor is currently in Florida, playing Mr. Mom to his daughter Coco and has posted a few videos of him taking care of his house. In fact, seeing how tidy he’s kept things, fans asked if he’d come and clean their homes, which sparked an idea — and The Dream Team was born! However, like Coloma posted, along with a video to prove it, there’s some “good news” and some “bad news.”
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Meet the Precious General Hospital Newcomer Who’s About to Steal Your Heart

General Hospital viewers have been cooing over Michael and Willow’s absolutely adorable baby since she gave birth on Tuesday, January 31. And though their daughter, who they named Amelia Grace, looks a bit older than the storyline’s preemie, it’s safe to say we can all look past that — just for the cute factor alone!
Cheryl E Preston

Marcus Coloma shares his deep hurt at being fired by General Hospital

Marcus Coloma was hurt by the way General Hospital let him go. Soaps.com is revealing the details related to the exit of Marcus Coloma as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. The actor first showed up as the Cassadine Prince on Halloween 2019 and saved Ava Jerome (Maura West from drowning. They played games with one another and tried to outmaneuver each other but fell deeply in love. Coloma spoke in detail on a podcast of That's Awesome with his former castmates Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and (Damian Spinell).
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Big Maternity Reveal Raises Even Bigger Questions

It was the week on General Hospital that fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to play out, the reveal that Nina is Willow’s mother. The stuff hit the fan, and likely will continue to for weeks to come. Sure there were a few other storyline developments this week, and the hook was almost nowhere to be found, but the Carly-Nina-Willow story was the rightful dominant focus. Let’s dig into all the juicy drama that played out.
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer Have Their Cake and Eat It, Too

The daytime stars received the “sweetest” gift. We all know that there are no fans more loyal and passionate than soap fans, and General Hospital faves Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) have some of the most adoring ones. The co-stars recently received a very cool cake from their followers at “Jex” Universe and showed off their sweet treat for the world to see.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Introduces Her Handsome Long-Distance Love… Who Finally Isn’t Long-Distance Anymore

It’s a movie-worthy romance. If it seemed a little harsh to kill General Hospital‘s Britt off rather than just send her on her way, well, first off, this is daytime. It doesn’t mean we’ll never see her again! But secondly, Britt’s exit coincided with a major shift in Kelly Thiebaud’s life as the actress moved across the pond to the United Kingdom. Britt stopping in here and there for a visit after leaving would be tricky with an entire ocean (and country) between General Hospital and Thiebaud.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital fans are already demanding Tyler Christopher be rehired

Tyler Christopheroriginated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital and has said recently that he is open to returning to the ABC soap. The actor made this statement after it was revealed that GH did not renew the contract with Marcus Coloma. Adam Huss was hired to finish the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince who is presumed to be deceased. Some fans of the show are demanding that if the character is not really dead that the execs rehire Christopher.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
GENOA CITY, WI
SheKnows

General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?

It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”

