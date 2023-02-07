Austin Comes to Ava’s Aid After She Apparently Kills Nikolas — and Anna Sends a Message From the Grave to [Spoiler]

Read full article on original website
Who Really Killed General Hospital's Silas Clay?
Michael Easton is well-known in the soap opera community, especially for playing several characters on "General Hospital." He also portrayed Caleb and Michael Morley on the spin-off, "Port Charles." Easton went on to play the fan-favorite character John McBain on "One Life to Live." When the soap was canceled in 2011, McBain moved over to "GH," per Soap Central. However, due to a legal dispute over who owned the characters from "One Life to Live," McBain was written off the show, and Easton returned later as Dr. Silas Clay, as the actor explained in an interview with TV Insider.
General Hospital’s Big Maternity Reveal Raises Even Bigger Questions
It was the week on General Hospital that fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to play out, the reveal that Nina is Willow’s mother. The stuff hit the fan, and likely will continue to for weeks to come. Sure there were a few other storyline developments this week, and the hook was almost nowhere to be found, but the Carly-Nina-Willow story was the rightful dominant focus. Let’s dig into all the juicy drama that played out.
Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
General Hospital fans are already demanding Tyler Christopher be rehired
Tyler Christopheroriginated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital and has said recently that he is open to returning to the ABC soap. The actor made this statement after it was revealed that GH did not renew the contract with Marcus Coloma. Adam Huss was hired to finish the final scenes of the Cassadine Prince who is presumed to be deceased. Some fans of the show are demanding that if the character is not really dead that the execs rehire Christopher.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Douglas’ Dark Side Emerges, Causes Trouble for Lope
Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a young show stealer on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) son has won the audience’s hearts with his sweet demeanor. But the boy might become a troublemaker like his dad. Douglas Forrester goes from sweet to manipulative on...
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Couples Who Will Break up in 2023
The Young and the Restless has created many iconic couples. Yet, like many soap opera pairs, these Genoa City couples face challenges. 2023 will be a tough year for many couples and a few could call it quits. ‘The Young and the Restless’ couple Elena Dawson and Nate Hastings break...
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Wilmer Valderrama Exit Rumors Are Swirling — and It’s Not the First Time
A recent ‘NCIS’ promo had fans worried about the fate of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres when it teased a plot about an undercover case that took a dangerous turn.
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
Where does Cameron go from here on General Hospital?
On General Hospital Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) has been stuck working at Kelly's and missed the signs that he was losing Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). The situation brings to mind the Temptations song: "I'm Losing You." Outside of work and his friendship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) Cam really does not have a social life and there are no available females in Port Charles at this time. Cam and Josslyn's first time was supposed to be romantic but thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) it turned into a nightmare from which they never recovered.
General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?
It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
Terry’s News Leaves Willow and Michael Hopeful — and a Report That [Spoiler] Is Dead Shocks Port Charles
It’s a new day in Port Charles and Drew and Carly wake up in bed together. She asks if he’s having any regrets. He says only that they can’t go public because of the insider trading accusations they could still face. Carly suggests they change the subject, so Drew says, “I love waking up with you.” She echoes the statement.
As General Hospital’s Portia Marches Toward a Wedding Disaster, Brook Kerr Debuts a Gorgeous New Look
Whatever happens, at least Portia’s going to look incredible!. Well, if there are any rules we’ve learned from General Hospital — and, indeed, daytime television in general — it’s that drama-free relationships are a surefire death knell for couples, parentage should always be questioned and weddings almost never go off without a hitch. Put all three of those together and we’re pretty sure we’re going to get Portia and Curtis’ rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day wedding!
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
Spencer could cause the downfall of Dex on General Hospital
General Hospital fans know that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) begged Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) not to tell Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that she slept with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) but there is someone else who might reveal the truth. Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) has been getting closer to his uncle Sonny and even moved in with him and he hates Dex with a passion. Heller has not done anything to Spencer personally but the animosity the young Cassadien Prince has for Joss's new beau might lead to something drastic taking place in Port Charles.
