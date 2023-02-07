ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices

TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Senator Moran on the passing of Jack Vanier

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) on Saturday released the following statement after the passing of Salina native John “Jack” Vanier, a long-time supporter of Kansas State University, former president of the Kansas Livestock Association, and an advocate for rural Kansas:. “Jack and Donna were involved...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Operator determines problem that led to Kansas oil spill

Canadian oil company TC Energy said Thursday that faulty welding caused an “instantaneous rupture” in its Keystone pipeline that gushed hundreds of thousands of gallons of extra sticky tar sands crude oil onto Kansas native prairie, cropland and into a creek. Meanwhile, the pipeline operator now estimates less...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

KHP Superintendent Jones will step down, effective July 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, who has been sued for sexual harassment and retaliation, will retire in July, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday. The governor also said Adjutant General David Weishar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state's emergency management director,...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 26 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,963 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, for a total of 928,185 cases. The state reported 2,163 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Feb. 1,...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Little Apple Post

USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas

KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy