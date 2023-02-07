ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property tax relief proposal gets complicated in House committee

Property tax relief legislation got a lot more complicated Thursday as a House committee tried to soften the blow such relief would have on local government and school budgets. The original proposal in HB 1499 was simple: create an additional homestead tax credit and reduce the cap on how much...
Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down

The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
