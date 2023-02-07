ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Arrest made in convenience store murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
GRANGER, IN
wfft.com

Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
ALBION, IN
abc57.com

Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Couple accused of raping woman in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A couple was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in South Bend last September, according to the probable cause affidavit. On September 12, 2022, the victim told officers with the South Bend Police Department that she was forced to perform a sex act on Deccoe Tate at knifepoint, reports said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
iusbpreface.net

A closer look at crime in South Bend

South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
SOUTH BEND, IN
