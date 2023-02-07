Read full article on original website
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
abc57.com
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WOWO News
Arrest made in convenience store murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made after an investigation of a man that was found dead at a local convenience store on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile on Wednesday without incident. The juvenile has been charged with Level 1 Felony Murder.
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
2 arrested after detectives witness drug deal
Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
abc57.com
Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
abc57.com
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.
abc57.com
Couple accused of raping woman in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A couple was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in South Bend last September, according to the probable cause affidavit. On September 12, 2022, the victim told officers with the South Bend Police Department that she was forced to perform a sex act on Deccoe Tate at knifepoint, reports said.
WOWO News
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
95.3 MNC
Woman’s screams lead Benton Harbor Police to man, dead inside vehicle
A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Benton Harbor and police are calling his death suspicious. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called, on Sunday, Feb. 5, to the 300 block of Marshall to investigate a report of a woman heard screaming. On arrival,...
iusbpreface.net
A closer look at crime in South Bend
South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
