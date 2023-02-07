ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 'Avatar' experience is coming to Disneyland but where?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The world of Pandora is coming to Disneyland. But the prominent question theme park experts are asking is where?. On the heels of a successful theatrical release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger dropped a doozy during Wednesday’s investor call when he said the world of “Avatar” is coming to Disneyland Resort.
Knott's Berry Farm kicks off the Peanuts Celebration

BUENA PARK, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to know what it feels like to be a part of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts gang, now is your chance. At Knott’s Berry Farm, photo booths show that you’re pulling the football from Charlie Brown, and another where you’re clutching onto Linus’ blanket or receiving a kiss from Snoopy.
LADWP warns customers about scammers threatening to turn off service

LOS ANGELES — As utility bills increase along with inflation, prompting many customers to fall behind on payments, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is warning customers to beware of scammers, saying their service will be cut off unless they immediately pay up. LADWP says scammers are...
