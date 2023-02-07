ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Renne't Sarbu
4d ago

Theresa manzilla is a Looney QAnon like MTG! It's funny how before trump we never doubted our free and fair elections but now all voting machine are corrupt, ALL this over one wanna be dictator trump's lie who tried to be installed verses who we the people voted in! "What trump has done is quite arguably the worst crime against the USA that a president could commit" "trump and his supporters still pose a clear and danger to American democracy" J Michael Luttig a conservative judge's words not mine!

Montana Free Press

Marijuana advertising bill hearing highlights confusion over existing law

A hearing this week on a bill to prohibit marijuana advertising revealed a wide gulf between understandings of the state’s current ad policy for the industry. On Wednesday morning, the House Business and Labor Committee met to consider House Bill 351, which would effectively ban most marijuana advertising in Montana. In its current form, the bill would prohibit a marijuana business from utilizing outdoor signage and billboards and any use of a dispensary’s brand name or logo in print, TV, radio, or sponsorship. In keeping with current law, HB 351 allows for one exception: listings in online directories.
Montana Free Press

The grizzly Rorschach test

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is expected to adopt a plan this spring that will, in the event of a federal removal of grizzly bears from endangered species protections, guide state management of one of the West’s most iconic species. To better understand how that plan has been received, Montana Free Press spoke with three Montanans representative of prominent voices in the grizzly management conversation: a retired federal bear biologist who’s now a leading voice in conservation circles, a Rocky Mountain Front rancher living among an expanding and dispersing population of grizzlies, and an outfitting industry representative who calls for local authorities to have a greater control over natural resource management. They shared their perspectives on federal versus state management, establishing a grizzly hunting season, and the challenges of coexisting with an apex predator.
Montana Free Press

The Montana Legislature’s seating chart

This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Montana Free Press

Where the committee action’s at

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. We have a few...
Montana Free Press

Legislature weighs bill to exempt some small subdivisions from MEPA review

Lawmakers are considering a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-backed bill that would exempt some smaller subdivision applications from environmental review. Senate Bill 240 sponsor Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said the measure would streamline DEQ’s review process while maintaining environmental protections. The proposal is in line with a larger effort state agencies have undertaken to address housing affordability challenges by reducing the time it takes to approve subdivision applications, Small said.
Montana Free Press

Ban on transgender medical care for youth advances

A bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors cleared an initial vote in the Montana Senate Tuesday after an hour of intense debate and occasional rule maneuvering between lawmakers, the highest profile clash yet this session on the issue that has generated national debate in recent years. Twenty-eight...
truecrimedaily

Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
Complex

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever

Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reports. Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which he took classes at remotely from his home in Bensalem...
CBS News

1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior

A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CBS News

2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash

A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
R.A. Heim

Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​.
