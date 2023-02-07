Theresa manzilla is a Looney QAnon like MTG! It's funny how before trump we never doubted our free and fair elections but now all voting machine are corrupt, ALL this over one wanna be dictator trump's lie who tried to be installed verses who we the people voted in! "What trump has done is quite arguably the worst crime against the USA that a president could commit" "trump and his supporters still pose a clear and danger to American democracy" J Michael Luttig a conservative judge's words not mine!
Comments / 8