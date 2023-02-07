ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

When is the Daytona 500 and what time does it start?

For the millions across the country who live for their auto racing fix, you have have one more weekend and a big football game to wade through before you can turn your sights to Speedweeks and the start of the NASCAR season. The week of on-track activity will begin Feb....
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Announces No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Truck Racing Schedule

Kyle Busch, owner of Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), announced that he will drive the No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Silverado race truck in five racing events throughout the 2023 season. Busch will take control of the No. 51 Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3rd, Circuit...
The Comeback

Golf world reacts to massive Tiger Woods news

Golf superstar Tiger Woods hasn’t exactly been active in the sports lately as he recovers from injuries. Woods played just three full events in 2022 – all of them majors. Woods finished in 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round, and missed the cut at The Open. And now Read more... The post Golf world reacts to massive Tiger Woods news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Betting His Former Crew Chief Can Help Him Cash In on a Booming Business

So, you’re thinking Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s burgeoning media empire can’t possibly come up with another podcasting idea? Well, don’t bet against the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, which began the week by debuting Denny Hamlin’s podcast, has rolled out yet another show, this one featuring his former crew chief cashing in on a growing area of sports fans’ interest.
NEVADA STATE
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Autoweek.com

See Alexis DeJoria Unveil Her 2023 NHRA Funny Car

NHRA Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria revealed her 2023 Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra live on February 9, on her Instagram Live page. The event was livestreamed from the DC Motorsports pit at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla., where the team will hit the track for his its first shakedown runs of the year on Friday and Saturday.
Speedway Digest

2023 USAC Sprint Car Season Preview

For some, the “offseason” is a time to reflect on the previous year while simultaneously looking forward to improving upon last year’s performance. For others, the “offseason” might entail wholesale changes with a new team, a new crew, a new number and new colors. Here’s...
INDIANA STATE
Speedway Digest

Natalie Decker Adding Color to Daytona’s 75th Anniversary With Rebellious Hair Color Partner Splat in the Arca Menards Series 

Natalie Decker’s fans have been anxiously waiting for a 2023 announcement and they most definitely showed their support Wednesday when Decker announced joining forces with Emerling-Gase Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY and ARCA Menards Season. Natalie excitedly explains, “Our team has been working so hard in the off season to bring partners to the NASCAR tracks and I am so pumped to have Splat Hair color at Daytona! Look for me in a fun, rebellious hair color. Hopefully my family and crew will join me in coloring their hair too for Daytona’s race!” Splat Hair color can be purchased at your local CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, online and many more locations.
Speedway Digest

Rev Racing gears up for Daytona ARCA season-opener

Rev Racing prepares for the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), fielding two entries who will compete on the 2.5-mile tri-oval in the Daytona 200. Rev Racing will field Lavar Scott, ARCA Menards Series East full-time driver and Jack Wood, part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) driver at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The team capped off their 2022 season as the AMS Driver Champions with Nick Sanchez, driver of the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Speedweek Advance

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 8 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR...
click orlando

🏁Enter to win 2 tickets to Speedweeks and the Daytona 500

Become a News 6 Insider and enter to win two tickets to Speedweeks and the Daytona 500. The 2023 Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth runs from Wednesday, February 15 to Sunday, February 19. Speedweeks is the kickoff to the 75th anniversary NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of five races across...
FLORIDA STATE

