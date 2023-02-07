Natalie Decker’s fans have been anxiously waiting for a 2023 announcement and they most definitely showed their support Wednesday when Decker announced joining forces with Emerling-Gase Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY and ARCA Menards Season. Natalie excitedly explains, “Our team has been working so hard in the off season to bring partners to the NASCAR tracks and I am so pumped to have Splat Hair color at Daytona! Look for me in a fun, rebellious hair color. Hopefully my family and crew will join me in coloring their hair too for Daytona’s race!” Splat Hair color can be purchased at your local CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, online and many more locations.

