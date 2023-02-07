Another major milestone in the NTT IndyCar Series’ move towards hybridization in 2024 is lined up for the start of the week at Sebring International Raceway. Multiple sources tell RACER that Team Chevy is set to turn its first laps with its championship-winning 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine mated to the energy recovery system conceived by MAHLE during the Monday-Tuesday group test at Sebring. The test is meant to take place in concert with other IndyCar teams as they use the outing to prepare for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street race on March 3-5.

SEBRING, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO