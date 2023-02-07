Read full article on original website
Inside the SCCA: COTA Super Tour preview
On this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA we’re joined by FV driver Zach Whitston. Zach won both rounds of the 2022 Hoosier Racing Tires SCCA Super Tour at Circuit of The Americas so I thought he’d be a great guest to let us know what it takes to get around COTA. He also lives in Austin so he gives a few suggestions about where to go to get some decent BBQ.
Albon looking for incremental progress at Williams
While hopeful that Williams can make progress from its issues last year, Alex Albon admits it is unrealistic to expect a fast start from the team in 2023. Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship with just eight points in 2022, well behind AlphaTauri in ninth place with 35. Over the winter, team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison both left their roles, and after such upheaval Albon believes the coming season will be a slow burner for Williams despite anticipated progress made with the new car.
Chevy set to make first IndyCar ERS run at Sebring
Another major milestone in the NTT IndyCar Series’ move towards hybridization in 2024 is lined up for the start of the week at Sebring International Raceway. Multiple sources tell RACER that Team Chevy is set to turn its first laps with its championship-winning 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine mated to the energy recovery system conceived by MAHLE during the Monday-Tuesday group test at Sebring. The test is meant to take place in concert with other IndyCar teams as they use the outing to prepare for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street race on March 3-5.
Tanak rises as the sun sets on WRC Rally Sweden’s Saturday blast
When the sun went down on Saturday at WRC Rally Sweden, M-Sport Ford’s Ott Tanak unleashed a devastating run of stage times, demoting Hyundai’s Craig Breen to second overall heading into Sunday’s three-stage finale. The dueling duo traded times over the course of the rally’s longest day,...
Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT
Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.
Gilliland on the rebound after losing full-time status with Front Row
Todd Gilliland was set to run another full season in the NASCAR Cup Series until Front Row Motorsports told him a few months ago it wasn’t happening. While Gilliland will run most of the schedule in the No. 38 Ford, the organization is also giving Zane Smith time in the car. Smith will run at least six races in the No. 38, which has a charter. The first race that Smith takes over the car from Gilliland will be at Phoenix Raceway next month.
Electric ACE Championship development series to launch in 2024
A new electric racing championship that will serve as a development series and have a focus on both on- and off-track talent development has been launched at today’s Hyderabad E Prix in India. Set to debut in 2024, the ACE Championship is being led by former Mahindra Racing CEO...
Monk finding her footing with Legge in GTD
Imagine being a rookie in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, in the largest class, in your first endurance race, your first in a GT3 car … and being disappointed with a fourth-place finish. That’s the position Sheena Monk found herself in after her IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship debut as she embarked on a full-season effort with Katherine Legge in the GTD-class No. 66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.
2023 AlphaTauri livery unveiled during New York Fashion Week
AlphaTauri has launched the livery it will run on the AT04 during Fashion Week in New York, with heavy red additions after the arrival of new sponsor PKN ORLEN. The team has traditionally run a matte blue and white color scheme since evolving from the Toro Rosso branding, and the base design is similar but the arrival of a new partner now brings a red rear wing and rear view mirrors.
Breen edges Tanak in WRC Rally Sweden frantic Friday
Hyundai’s Craig Breen moved to the top of the leaderboard after a fast-paced Friday on the snow and ice of WRC Rally Sweden, but a fast-finishing Ott Tanak is hot on his heels. Irishman Breen trailed the man who replaced him at M-Sport Ford for the first half of...
Vergne wins Hyderabad E-Prix
DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne held on to win an extraordinary first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India in front of a sellout crowd and a host of dignitaries, “Bollywood” celebrities and sports stars. Vergne fought hard in the final third of the race to...
GRIDLIFE's Touring Cup to support NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America
GRIDLIFE’s Touring Cup (GLTC) racing series and a select group of TrackBattle Time Attack cars will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America, July 27-29. While GRIDLIFE, which is known for its grassroots racing community and festival-style music events popular with young motorsport fans, has hosted its own weekends at Road America in the past, this will be the series’ first time in a support role for a major North American racing event.
IMS becomes first sports facility to earn Silver Responsible Sport certification
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the first sport facility to achieve organizational certification through the Council for Responsible Sport (Council). Organizational certification became available for the first time in August 2021. The new standard is based on the recognition of the core principles of power of sport, resolution of climate change, enablement of social justice and business of sport. In committing to the new framework, IMS implemented year-round tracking of environmental and social impacts for the more than 300 events hosted at IMS annually.
Legge set for Indy 500 with RLL
Katherine Legge has joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to drive the Indiana-based team’s fourth entry at the Indianapolis 500. The 42-year-old from England, who races full-time in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 team, will join Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard in an attempt to make her third start in the 500 using Honda power. Primary sponsorship for the effort will come from Hendrickson, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems and components to the commercial transportation industry.
