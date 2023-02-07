New Board of Trustees to hold first spring meeting on Friday

Greek life is one of the many ways that students network and find lifelong friends on campus. The Multicultural Greek Council, or MGC and the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or NPHC, two of the four Greek councils present at MSU, are dedicated to providing a sense of community and a safe haven to underrepresented groups while also giving back to the community.The NPHC is composed of nine historically African American Greek-letter organizations, with four sororities and five fraternities. Nicknamed the "Divine Nine," it first emerged in 1930 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and became a haven and outlet for many...

3 DAYS AGO