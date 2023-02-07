New Board of Trustees to hold first spring meeting on Friday
By Vivian Barrett
The State News, Michigan State University
4 days ago
The mic was hot during the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Hannah Administration Building with students, faculty and alumni speaking on Title XI, swim and dive, and fossil fuel divestment.
The construction of the new Multicultural Center is set to begin in April 2023 after the Board of Trustees unanimously passed authorization to proceed with the project at its Feb. 10 meeting. The project is expected to be completed by October 2024.Research and planning for the center began in 2019 with a goal of fostering a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment on campus by creating a safe space for historically underrepresented groups. Student demands for a dedicated multicultural center date back to the Civil Rights Movement. While a multicultural center was added to the basement of the MSU Union in...
Greek life is one of the many ways that students network and find lifelong friends on campus. The Multicultural Greek Council, or MGC and the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or NPHC, two of the four Greek councils present at MSU, are dedicated to providing a sense of community and a safe haven to underrepresented groups while also giving back to the community.The NPHC is composed of nine historically African American Greek-letter organizations, with four sororities and five fraternities. Nicknamed the "Divine Nine," it first emerged in 1930 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and became a haven and outlet for many...
