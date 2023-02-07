ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU Softball: Oklahoma Powers Past Stanford Behind Big Second Inning

Oklahoma’s bats came alive on Friday night. After scoring a combined five runs against Duke and Liberty on Thursday, OU rode a four-run second inning to move to 3-0 on Friday night. Michigan transfer pitcher Alex Storako didn’t need any more run support, as the Sooners dispatched of the...
