San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is Max Duggan Lions’ QB of Future?
Jared Goff’s superb 2022 season cemented him as the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback. This fact aside, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has openly addressed the team’s need to find a reliable backup for Goff. In two seasons at the helm, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have struggled to find a solid secondary option under center.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Bills Lose Jordan Poyer, Draft SEC Star?
The Buffalo Bills are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap this offseason, with a number of key contributors hitting free agency. Among those key players, starting safety Jordan Poyer could be one of them. A recent mock draft from The 33rd Team has the Buffalo Bills drafting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington St.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be shopping for defensive players in the offseason, and will look to add plenty of more talent via the 2023 NFL Draft. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had the opportunity to get a closer look at a handful of prospects as the head coach of the National Team during the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
REACTION: What Oklahoma, Texas Departure Means
The Big 12 and SEC have traded power blows over the Texas and Oklahoma saga over the past few weeks. The Red River rivals announced their intention to move to the SEC in the summer of 2021, with a target date to move after the 2023 season. However, the Big...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 3 Defensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — It's going to be interesting to see the approach that new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel take in addressing the Titans' defensive needs in 2023. There may be room for improvement in several areas, but the focus could be on the Titans' top three needs on the defensive side of the ball, at inside linebacker, cornerback and with the need for an edge rusher.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Take Tight Ends in NFL.com Mocks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis doing their thing, the Green Bay Packers made a push to land Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller at this season’s NFL trade deadline. With Tonyan and Lewis scheduled to hit free agency, it stands to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Hire Bills Ex as New O-Line Coach
The Los Angeles Rams continue to shake things up on their offensive coaching staff. Per a report Thursday from ESPN, former Buffalo Bills assistant line coach Ryan Wendell will be joining the Rams as their new offensive line coach. Wendell now joins a talented Rams offensive staff, under head coach...
