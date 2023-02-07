ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Just as they drew it up: Big names rise to occasion at $20 million 2023 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The PGA Tour’s first full-field designated event is working pretty much as planned. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy – who admitted after Thursday’s first round: “I wouldn’t say that this is a golf course that sets up terribly well for me. I struggle off the tee here.” – was outside the top 25 after 36 holes were in the books and a couple big names failed to make the cut – Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa – but all in all, the formula worked.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WNBA’s Liberty, Mercury, Sky, Wings Execute Four-Team Trade

View the original article to see embedded media. A fast and furious WNBA offseason got a little more exciting on Saturday after the Mercury, Liberty, Sky and Wings agreed to terms on a massive four-team deal involving multiple players and draft picks. Dallas will acquire Mercury guard Diamond DeShields, the...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Bringing Back Former 2020 Champ Via Buyout Market

Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Which Guardians Will Compete In The World Baseball Classic?

Fans won't have to wait long to watch some intense and meaningful baseball. Even though MLB's Opening Day won't be for another couple of months, the World Baseball Classic is right around the corner. The Cleveland Guardians will have a handful of players from all across the organization representing their...
CLEVELAND, OH

