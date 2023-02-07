SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The PGA Tour’s first full-field designated event is working pretty much as planned. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy – who admitted after Thursday’s first round: “I wouldn’t say that this is a golf course that sets up terribly well for me. I struggle off the tee here.” – was outside the top 25 after 36 holes were in the books and a couple big names failed to make the cut – Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa – but all in all, the formula worked.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO