Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
CBS Sports
Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Iowa Hawkeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa and the #1 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mackey Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Boilermakers winning the first 83-73 and the Hawkeyes taking the second 75-66.
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.
CBS Sports
Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance
The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Wisconsin Badgers' road trip will continue as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Badgers winning the first 73-65 on the road and Nebraska taking the second 74-73.
CBS Sports
Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Louisville @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5 The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant headed to Suns; Lakers move Russell Westbrook; Josh Hart a Knick
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
CBS Sports
A comprehensive look at everything the Nets got in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden
The Brooklyn Nets' short-lived and ill-fated superteam era officially came to a close late on Wednesday night when they agreed to a trade that will send Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a pick-swap in 2028.
CBS Sports
LeBron James thanks Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as he reflects on path to setting NBA's scoring record
LeBron James set the NBA's all-time scoring record in Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he did so late in the third quarter of a close game. The NBA stopped the game to celebrate the achievement, but they couldn't exactly let the moment breathe when there was still basketball left to be played. So on Thursday, the Lakers held a pregame ceremony to honor James, and at the end, he took the floor. He thanked his family, calling wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri and mother Gloria his "starting five," but he also took the time to appreciate some of the NBA legends that came before him.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade: Why Lakers did well to upgrade roster while preserving flexibility
The Lakers finally traded Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, ending the tireless speculation as to when, or if, they would actually do so. It only cost them one first-round pick (2027, top-four protected). That's the first big win of this move for the Lakers. They didn't have to give up the...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Lakers agree to trade Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed, three second-round picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to tweak their roster ahead of the trade deadline. Fresh off of trading veteran guard Russell Westbrook in a multi-team deal, the Lakers have made another move, this time trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers receive Denver's second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029.
CBS Sports
Charlie Strong fourth key assistant out at Miami as Mario Cristobal retools staff in Year 2, per reports
Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season, according to 247Sports among multiple reports. Strong, 62, joined the Canes last offseason when coach Mario Cristobal was hired to replace Manny Diaz. Strong is the fourth assistant to leave...
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant makes Suns a juggernaut; LeBron James gets some help
Now that the frenetic trade deadline has come and gone, let's take some time to sort things out. You know when you get off the treadmill and it still feels like you're moving even though you're on solid ground? That's what it feels like following a blitzkrieg of a 2023 NBA trade deadline that saw superstars dealt, role players swapped and countless draft picks change hands.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
CBS Sports
Failed physical by Gary Payton II holding up four-team trade that would send him to Warriors, per report
A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to make debut
Conley (recently traded) will be available to make his Timberwolves debut Friday against the Grizzlies. Conley, who was traded by the Jazz to Minnesota on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, appears to have passed his physical and will be able to make his Timberwolves debut Friday. The veteran figures to replace D'Angelo Russell as Minnesota's starting point guard, but it remains to be seen how much usage he'll get with his new team. Anthony Edwards is expected to remain the primary playmaker, but Conley's connection with Rudy Gobert (groin) could make the lefty's transition to his new team smooth.
