Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Bustle
TikTok's “Vanilla Girl” Trend Isn't As Inclusive As You Think
TikTok is the gift that keeps giving, if you love the micro trend cycle that is. Last year, we had a bunch of new trends to embody — balletcore, gorpcore, and cottagecore are just some that took the internet by storm. We also had visual mood boards to live life by such as the coastal grandmother trend or the weird girl aesthetic. In 2023, moods are just as ephemeral on the social media platform and the trend of the minute is a nostalgic one: the Vanilla Girl. And our very own Princess of Wales has been spotted adopting this trend in a cream Victoria Beckham sweater dress whilst out and about on a royal engagements.
Bustle
Are Alexa & Brennon Pregnant After Love Is Blind Season 3?
During their time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Brennon and Alexa (née Alfia) Lemieux quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples. They were the first pair to get engaged and had a fairly stress-free journey to the altar. During the show’s reunion back in November, they joked about making a pregnancy announcement — though Alexa clarified, “I’m not pregnant. Yet.” So it wasn’t too surprising when the topic of babies came up in Netflix’s After the Altar, which dropped Feb. 10.
Bustle
Bella Shepard’s Acting Career Was Sparked By A Life-Changing Injury
Created by Jeff Davis, the mind behind MTV’s Teen Wolf, Paramount+’s new supernatural series Wolf Pack fills that werewolf-shaped hole for fans of Davis’ previous work. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s books of the same name, the series “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” per the synopsis. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, Wolf Pack is available to watch weekly on Paramount+. But who is Bella Shepard, and where have we seen her before?
Bustle
How Lizzo & Adele Ended Up Drunk Together At The Grammys
Thanks to her Las Vegas residency, we know “Weekends with Adele” are a good time. Lizzo just confirmed it when she opened up about the two singers’ night together at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards during her Elvis Duran and The Morning Show appearance on Friday, Feb. 10. The new Record of the Year winner shared some funny stories from their table, especially their drunken antics and their encounter with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Bustle
A Last Of Us Fan Theory Links Ellie's Immunity To Her Biological Mother
Set 20 years after a brain-invading cordyceps outbreak decimated modern civilization, HBO’s The Last of Us doesn’t offer the survivors much hope. That is until an Infected bites a 14 year old named Ellie (Bella Ramsey), something that, under normal circumstances, would be an imminent death sentence. For some reason though, she never turns, seeming to indicate that Ellie is immune to the fungus. Believing that the teen has a “greater purpose,” Fireflies leader Marlene (Merle Dandridge) reveals to Ellie that whatever happened to her is the “key to finding the vaccine” that could save humanity and sends her on a dangerous cross-country expedition with smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal).
Bustle
Jenna Ortega Isn’t In You Season 4 Because Of Wednesday
Spoilers ahead for You Season 4 Part 1. At the end of You Season 2, Joe Goldberg set his teenage neighbor Ellie (played by Jenna Ortega) up with a new life in Sarasota — partly because he was fond of her and partly because he got her sister murdered. Since then, viewers have wondered what happened to Ellie. Though Joe was still sending her money as of Season 3, Ortega hasn’t actually reprised her role since Season 2. Fans hoped that would change in Season 4, and Ortega herself seemed game.
Bustle
Phoebe Dynevor’s Sister Is Making Her Mark In Modelling
Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton made Phoebe Dynevor a household name in the UK and beyond. Since she appeared on our screens as Daphne Bridgerton, the actor has become the brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury and recently starred in the comedy film Bank Of Dave. And life in the public eye runs in the family for the star, whose mother Sally Dynevor is an actor on Coronation Street and her father Tim Dynevor is known for his time on Emmerdale. The latest name from the Dynevor family? Phoebe’s younger sister, Hattie.
Bustle
Twitter Can’t Help But Wonder About Carrie & Aidan's New Kissing Pics
After the paparazzi captured images of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming a kissing scene as their And Just Like That characters, the lead actor herself took to Instagram to share some images of her own. The teaser snaps show SJP’s iconic character Carrie Bradshaw kissing her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw outside her New York apartment. Parker captioned the post emphatically with “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.”
Bustle
Donald Glover’s Swarm Takes On The Beyhive With A Murderous Twist
If you’ve been missing Atlanta, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ new series may have you covered. Swarm is like “a sister” to the Emmy-winning series, Nabers told Vanity Fair in a recent interview — and like Atlanta, it’s infused with musical DNA, albeit a totally different (and much creepier) kind. It follows a woman who is obsessed with a musician “whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé’s,” the outlet points out. And of course, the very title of the series, Swarm, can’t help but make you think of the Beyhive that passionately supports the most-decorated artist in Grammy history.
Bustle
Phoebe Dynevor’s Grisly New Thriller Is A Million Miles From Bridgerton
Even after quitting the very hit series that made her famous, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor’s star continues to rise. Fans have recently seen her in projects such as Bank Of Dave, The Colour Room, and Ten Percent. Since retiring from the ton and announcing that she will not be returning for Season 3 of Bridgerton, Dynevor has got yet another new film credit. She’s been announced as the lead of upcoming thriller Wichita Libra. Read on for everything we know about the project so far.
Bustle
Cardi B & Penn Badgley’s Friendship Timeline Proves She’s The Biggest You Stan
Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?
Bustle
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
When Magic Mike first debuted back in 2012, the film became an instant phenomenon. Audiences loved the movie, which was loosely based on star Channing Tatum’s own experiences as an 18-year-old male stripper trying to make ends meet in Tampa, Florida — and there was enough appetite to inspire a sequel, live shows spanning Las Vegas and London, and even a reality competition TV series. Together, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL grossed nearly $300 million. Now, the franchise’s long-awaited third and final installment, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is sure to bring the heat with Tatum reprising his iconic role as Mike Lane.
