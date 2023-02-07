ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsideseattle.com

Sports Roundup

West Seattle opened the Sea-King District tournament in style Saturday, cruising past Mercer Island into the quarterfinals. The Wildcats will face Eastside Catholic in an 8 p.m. Tuesday game at Bellevue College. Saturday's game was loser out, but now West Seattle finds itself in a double elimination situation. Emerald Ridge...
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Car flips near Morgan Junction damages others

Just before midnight on Saturday a jeep SUV traveling on California Avenue hit some parked cars and flipped. No one was injured but the two cars were badly damaged and the Jeep was towed away.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Kersti's View: Making 'scents' of Bernie's retirement

Editors Note: Kersti Muul worked at the Original Bakery which is set to close Feb. 23. The owner Bernie Alonzo is retiring. In first grade, I met a girl who smelled like donuts. She had thick, bouncy ponytails and the biggest brown eyes my seven year old eyes had ever seen. She was kind. And quiet like me, and we quickly became friends. We were also in Brownies together. I learned that her family owned a bakery, and that's why she smelled so good all the time.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Apartment fire sends one to hospital in West Seattle

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in an apartment building at the 1700 block of SW Barton Street on Sunday morning at 7:39 am. The fire was extinguished and crews checked for hot spots. A 35-year-old male was treated at the scene and is in serious condition....
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy