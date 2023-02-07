Editors Note: Kersti Muul worked at the Original Bakery which is set to close Feb. 23. The owner Bernie Alonzo is retiring. In first grade, I met a girl who smelled like donuts. She had thick, bouncy ponytails and the biggest brown eyes my seven year old eyes had ever seen. She was kind. And quiet like me, and we quickly became friends. We were also in Brownies together. I learned that her family owned a bakery, and that's why she smelled so good all the time.

