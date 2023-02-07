CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO