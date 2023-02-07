Read full article on original website
Hazel Lytle
4d ago
more time for what. I'm sure the girls wished they had more time. Get going and end it. 😡😡
On the Docket: Delphi Murder Mystery
Did Buster Murdaugh make an obscene gesture during Mark Tinsley's testimony? The Think Tank weighs in! (2/10/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
lhsmagpie.com
Delphi Murder Suspect Appears Before Court, Gag Order Continues
Richard Allen, the man charged with two accounts of murder, appeared before the Carroll Circuit Court on Jan. 13. Allen was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. This arrest marked an explosive break in the five-year-old Delphi murder case. He was charged with the murder of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14. He pleaded not guilty.
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006
KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse […]
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years in prison after crash left victim paralyzed
LEBANON, Ind. — A Boone County judge has sentenced a convicted drunk driver to six years in jail after he was found guilty of being behind the wheel and causing a serious crash that left an innocent driver paralyzed from the neck down. Ryann S. Early, 36, of Whitestown was sentenced on Feb. 9 to […]
YAHOO!
Delphi murder suspect asks to postpone Feb. 17 hearing
DELPHI, Ind. — The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams wants his Feb. 17 hearing rescheduled. Richard Allen, charged with murder for the two Delphi teens' killings, filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the hearing be continued. That hearing was for Judge Frances Gull to determine whether Allen gets bond, and Gull also planned to change Allen's trial date during that hearing since the March 20 date is not practical.
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
‘Come out’: Indy man convicted in 2021 murder lured out victim by masquerading as girlfriend in text messages
INDIANAPOLIS – In January 2021, James Greenberg thought he was going outside to meet a woman. It turned out the text messages he’d received were from a jealous boyfriend who ended up gunning him down. William Ballard, 34, was found guilty this week of murder, domestic battery, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy after […]
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
abc57.com
Driver, passenger accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A driver and passenger were charged for possession of cocaine and marijuana after officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer witnessed a black 2009 Ford SUV...
Indianapolis father charged with kidnapping ordered to have no contact with his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over and spills load of grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. It happened just before 11 a.m. at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas Fischbach and...
2 Indiana teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue
The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
State police investigate Tippecanoe jail inmate death
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation by detectives from the Lafayette post shows that just before noon Monday, Tippecanoe County Jail staff was alerted by an inmate of a possible medical emergency in their jail cell. Jail staff then found an inmate in the jail cell unresponsive and requested EMS.
