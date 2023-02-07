ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

How to earn $65,000 in interest only every year in retirement

An "interest-only" retirement plan can fund your retirement without draining your savings, but you will need to save a lot of money to make it possible. NerdWallet crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save every month, broken down by age, to get $65,000 every year in an "interest-only" retirement. Check out this video to learn how much you will need in order to make it a reality.
SmartAsset

How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement?

If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Motley Fool

When Is the Best Time to Buy Life Insurance, According to Dave Ramsey?

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Read this advice before deciding when to...
CNET

I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
Military.com

'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks

Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Marry Evens

Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: Here's When Your February Check Will Arrive

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The Social Security Administration will disburse the primary spherical of February assessments on Friday, Feb. three to longtime SSDI recipients. January become the primary month SSDI beneficiaries obtained a huge boom of their take a look because of the 2023 cost-of-residing adjustment, that's the amendment the Social Security Administration makes yearly to hold assessments in step with inflation.
SmartAsset

How to Transfer Property into a Trust

If a trust is part of your estate plan, your assets will need to be transferred into it at some point. Most of the time, this is a fairly simple process that requires nothing more than listing the assets as … Continue reading → The post How to Transfer Property into a Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?

