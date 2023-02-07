Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Salisbury Artist Jesse Mireles Featured in NHAA Show ¡Expresionismo! in Portsmouth NHAllen MirelesPortsmouth, NH
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Related
Concord, New Hampshire Ranks Top 10 State Capitals in United States
No, this survey was not created off of state mottos...but if it were, we would have won for sure. Wallethub, conducted a national study to find out the best state capitals and it turns out our very own Concord, New Hampshire fared pretty well. In order to determine which state...
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
More Bed Bath & Beyond stores land on closing list
HUDSON - Yet another round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures is hitting Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The beleaguered home goods chain said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores to costs as it works to stay afloat. This comes on top of 87 closures the week before. The latest Massachusetts stores to fall victim to the cuts are in North Attleboro, Leominster, Hudson and Hadley. In New Hampshire, the Plaistow and Amherst stores appear on the newly updated closing list. Last week, it was revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield would be...
pureoldies1041.com
NH Walmarts target of bomb threats
KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
19 years later, what happened to missing New Hampshire woman Maura Murray?
Thursday marks 19 years since Maura Murray left her Massachusetts college campus suddenly and headed to New Hampshire, where she disappeared after crashing her car.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
National heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration wholesale distributor Johnstone Supply has leased 875 Holt Ave., a former Fairpoint Communications location in Manchester. The 55,575-square-foot space, built as a flex building but since converted to offices is being fit up and converted it back to industrial, including adding to the two existing loading docks, a third dock door and overhead door. Chris Healey of The Boulos Company’s Manchester office, Caitlin Burke from its Portsmouth office, Derek Miller of its Portland, Maine, office represented Johnstone.
WMUR.com
New theater in Nashua set to open in the spring
NASHUA, N.H. — A new theater in Nashua is on track to open in April. Construction on the Nashua Center for the Arts started in December 2020 but ran into delays during the pandemic. “This will be a game changer. This will completely change the nature of Nashua's downtown,”...
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
New Hampshire town is divided after 129-year-old horn is silenced for local autistic boy
Milford, New Hampshire's fire horn was - much to residents' outrage - silenced last August as an unofficial courtesy to local autistic boy Lukas Fowler, 12, who felt the world was ending when he heard it.
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
4 Mass. towns ranked in the top 15 safest communities in the U.S.
Most of the safest cities were found to be in the northeast. If you’re in the market for a home in Massachusetts, this list is for you. A new report found that four Massachusetts towns were among the top 15 safest communities in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River in Boston
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 1