Salem, NH

thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
Seacoast Current

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Remember Shopping at Artisan Outlet and Sweaterville U.S.A in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?

Oh, the nostalgia! I love being a member of the group on Facebook, "You grew up/lived in southern N.H./ME.seacoast if you remember". I grew up about an hour away in Central Massachusetts, but love hearing from people who have lived here for decades. They remember all of the restaurants and stores that used to be the bees knees. They're part of the fabric of this area, and contributes to its rich history.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

More Bed Bath & Beyond stores land on closing list

HUDSON - Yet another round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures is hitting Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The beleaguered home goods chain said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores to costs as it works to stay afloat. This comes on top of 87 closures the week before. The latest Massachusetts stores to fall victim to the cuts are in North Attleboro, Leominster, Hudson and Hadley. In New Hampshire, the Plaistow and Amherst stores appear on the newly updated closing list. Last week, it was revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield would be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pureoldies1041.com

NH Walmarts target of bomb threats

KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
CLAREMONT, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

National heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration wholesale distributor Johnstone Supply has leased 875 Holt Ave., a former Fairpoint Communications location in Manchester. The 55,575-square-foot space, built as a flex building but since converted to offices is being fit up and converted it back to industrial, including adding to the two existing loading docks, a third dock door and overhead door. Chris Healey of The Boulos Company’s Manchester office, Caitlin Burke from its Portsmouth office, Derek Miller of its Portland, Maine, office represented Johnstone.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New theater in Nashua set to open in the spring

NASHUA, N.H. — A new theater in Nashua is on track to open in April. Construction on the Nashua Center for the Arts started in December 2020 but ran into delays during the pandemic. “This will be a game changer. This will completely change the nature of Nashua's downtown,”...
NASHUA, NH
Boston Magazine

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH

