ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Police: T or C man struck, killed by vehicle while walking in street

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhJsF_0kfbSAjp00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A 33-year-old man from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in traffic along Dyer last month.

Police have identified Art Cadena of Truth or Consequences as the man who was struck and killed along the 11200 block of Dyer around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Police say that Cadena was walking in the southbound lanes of Dyer for “unknown reasons.”

The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck and killed him, police said.

Cadena was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to confirm Cadena’s identity on Jan. 23 and notified his family.

This death marks the eighth traffic fatality this year on El Paso streets, compared to four at the same time last year.

NM man killed by vehicle while walking in street along Dyer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police need help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators responded to a collision involving a pedestrian resulting in a fatality. Officials identified the pedestrian to be 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, who was crossing I-10 West from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials say the driver fled the scene after the collision. Investigators ask that if anyone […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: Men steal 3 trailers from El Paso businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police want your help in finding the suspects who stole two travel trailers and a utility trailer. It is this week’s Crime of the Week. Early Saturday morning, Jan. 7, two men are seen on security video arriving at a business at5007 Trowbridge in a pickup truck. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Good Samaritans successfully rescue cat that was stranded on utility pole

Update: West El Paso residents were able to successfully bring down the feline down that had been stranded atop a utility pole for 5 days. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. The cat was safely brought down to the ground. The post Good Samaritans successfully rescue cat that was stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire damages home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd. According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave. The fire was […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious crash on I-10 and Sunland Park causes major backup

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently responding to I-10 and Sunland Park in reference to a collision with serious injuries. According to EPFD, two people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. According to TxDot, all lanes are closed eastbound and west bound. Backup is […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fatal crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy