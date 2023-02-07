Read full article on original website
Hersonissos Hotels | Places to Stay in Hersonissos
Sandy, peaceful beaches and ancient ruins beckon travelers to Chersonisos, a one-time Roman port on the island of Crete. This is a family-friendly place, with plenty of activities for kids. The Lychnostatis Open Air Museum gives you the chance to explore the trades and lifestyles of early islanders. Exhibits include a herbarium, olive oil and wine presses and workshops on ceramics, shoe making and weaving. The aquarium showcases local sea creatures, as do the town's many traditional cafes, though in a completely different (and more delicious) manner.
6 hotels in Stiavnicke Bane: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Stiavnicke Bane, Banska Bystrica Region including Boutique Hotel Siglisberg, Richnava Park, Pod Horou, Mullerov Dom, Pink cottage-100yo mining house, Chata UVZ UK Richnava. 1. Boutique Hotel Siglisberg. 2. Richnava Park. Male Richnavske Jazero, Stiavnicke Bane 969 81 Slovakia. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor.
Carentan-les-Marais Hotels | Places to Stay in Carentan-les-Marais
Discover the best hotels in Carentan-les-Marais, Manche, Basse-Normandie, Normandy including Hotel le Vauban, Angoville44, L'Escapade, Kyriad Carentan, Domaine Airborne, Chambres d'hotes 101e Airborne, Le Domaine Saint-Hilaire, L'Auberge Normande, Flower Camping Le Haut Dick, La Roseliere. 1. Hotel le Vauban. 7 rue Sebline, 50500 Carentan, Carentan-les-Marais France. Excellent. 32%. Good. 49%
Top 5 hotels in Gerlosberg, Austria
See why so many travelers make Alpengasthof Enzianhof their guest house of choice when visiting Zell im Zillertal. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a romantic setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Parish Church Zell am Ziller (1.7 mi), located nearby, makes Alpengasthof Enzianhof a great place to stay for those interested in visiting this popular Zell im Zillertal landmark. Guests have access to a sun terrace while staying at Alpengasthof Enzianhof. In addition, Alpengasthof Enzianhof offers an on-site restaurant, which will help make your Zell im Zillertal trip additionally gratifying. And, as an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While in Zell im Zillertal be sure to experience nearby cafes such as Cafe Conditorei Gredler KG. Best of all, Alpengasthof Enzianhof makes it easy to experience some great Zell im Zillertal attractions like Spruce Tree Castle, which is a popular park. At Alpengasthof Enzianhof, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Zell im Zillertal.
Licko Petrovo Selo Hotels | Places to Stay in Licko Petrovo Selo
Discover the best hotels in Licko Petrovo Selo, Lika-Senj County including Lyra Hotel Plitvice, Apartments Woodnotes, Apartments Paradise, Plitvice Valley Apartments, Guesthouse Plitvicka Jezera, Apartments Celopek, House Korina B&B, Hostel Lana Haus. 1. Lyra Hotel Plitvice. Licko Petrovo Selo 52, Licko Petrovo Selo 53233 Croatia. Excellent. 40%. Good. 32%. Satisfactory.
Top 10 hotels in Harnosand Municipality, Sweden
Discover the best hotels in Harnosand Municipality, Vasternorrland County, Midnight Sun Coast including Royal Hotell Och Restaurant, Highway, Sedin Villa Bed & Breakfast, Hotell City, First Hotel Stadt, Nattvikens Vandrarhem, Urban Getaway Hotels, Villa Arboretum, Varsta Diakonigard Sorgarden, Centrala lagenheter med allt som behovs!. 1. Royal Hotell Och Restaurant. Strandgatan...
