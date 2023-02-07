Read full article on original website
Kampung Raja Hotels | Places to Stay in Kampung Raja
We went for short vacation during weekends. It was only an hour drive from home. The resort was in great location next to Bukit Keluang hiking point. It has 4 swimming pools of various depths, kids friendly and open 24hours. Room was clean and has basic facilities, fridge, aircond, hot water, tv, heater, iron, n iron board. As for breakfast, only ala carte available, nasi kerabu daging bakar, if you are not fond of eating this food better booking without complimentary breakfast. There is no room service for food. A lot of cheap food, seafood & western available at restaurants near to this resort.
The best available hotels & places to stay near Jibhi
Discover the best hotels in Jibhi, Kullu District, Himachal Pradesh including The Blue Stream Cottage, Zostel Homes Laida, The Hostalgic, Jibhi, The Hosteller Shoja, Wilderness Home Jibhi, TreeSouls Riverside Cafe & Hostel Jibhi, Rocky Mountain Lodge Jibhi, The Forest Pinnacle & Cafe, Riverdale Camps & Cafe Jibhi, The Himalayan Wild Retreat.
6 hotels in Karen: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Karen, Nairobi including Severine Cottages & Lounge, Amelia Karen Hotel, The Cycads, Karen Ndege House Inn, Karen Crescent Hotel, Severine Cottages & Lounge. 1. Severine Cottages & Lounge. 37 Lamwia Road, Karen, Nairobi 00509 Kenya. Excellent. 88%. Good. 12%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
6 hotels in Stiavnicke Bane: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Stiavnicke Bane, Banska Bystrica Region including Boutique Hotel Siglisberg, Richnava Park, Pod Horou, Mullerov Dom, Pink cottage-100yo mining house, Chata UVZ UK Richnava. 1. Boutique Hotel Siglisberg. 2. Richnava Park. Male Richnavske Jazero, Stiavnicke Bane 969 81 Slovakia. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor.
Top 5 hotels in Gerlosberg, Austria
See why so many travelers make Alpengasthof Enzianhof their guest house of choice when visiting Zell im Zillertal. Providing an ideal mix of value, comfort and convenience, it offers a romantic setting with an array of amenities designed for travelers like you. Parish Church Zell am Ziller (1.7 mi), located nearby, makes Alpengasthof Enzianhof a great place to stay for those interested in visiting this popular Zell im Zillertal landmark. Guests have access to a sun terrace while staying at Alpengasthof Enzianhof. In addition, Alpengasthof Enzianhof offers an on-site restaurant, which will help make your Zell im Zillertal trip additionally gratifying. And, as an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While in Zell im Zillertal be sure to experience nearby cafes such as Cafe Conditorei Gredler KG. Best of all, Alpengasthof Enzianhof makes it easy to experience some great Zell im Zillertal attractions like Spruce Tree Castle, which is a popular park. At Alpengasthof Enzianhof, your comfort and satisfaction come first, and they look forward to welcoming you to Zell im Zillertal.
Top 10 hotels in Schitu, Romania
We loved the place because it was isolated and private. We were surrounded by wild nature and wild beaches and we had enough space to walk our two dogs. We also chose it because it had no regular facilities (like children friendly beach or close shops and food stores) so it was not that crowded and loud. The rooms were great, the view was fantastic, the hosts were warm and friendly.
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Ulricehamn Municipality, Vastra Gotaland County, West Coast
Discover the best hotels in Ulricehamn Municipality, Vastra Gotaland County, West Coast including Hotell Lassalyckan, Hotell Bogesund, Skotteksgarden Camping & Stugby, Ekeliden B&B, Hotell Nyboholm, Hallstad Kronogard, Bjorkedal, Odegarden 107. 1. Hotell Lassalyckan. Sanatoriebacken 10, Ulricehamn, Ulricehamn Municipality 523 33 Sweden. Excellent. 50%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor. 3%. Terrible.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Gaira, Santa Marta Municipality, Magdalena Department
Cra 2 #11A - 98, El Rodadero El Rodadero, Gaira, Santa Marta Municipality 470006 Colombia. The Hotel Tamacá Beach Resort by Sercotel, is located in a strategic area on the beach, delimited naturally from the busiest area of Rodadero; where apart from offering much tranquility to our visitors, it is a beach hotel, but also a city; close to tourist sites, shopping centers, nightclubs and bars. It is a hotel where our priority is to identify and overcome the needs and motivations of our guests. Being ideal for rest, business and fun, managing to be the perfect combination to offer a unique product in Santa Marta. Check Time at 03:00 p.m. Time Check out 11:00 a.m.
Bhagsu Nag Hotels | Places to Stay in Bhagsu Nag
Discover the best hotels in Bhagsu Nag, Kangra District, Himachal Pradesh including Hotel Trinity Heights, OYO 60523 The Nirvana, Triund View Cottage, The Hosteller Mcleodganj, Triangle Folks, Mcleodganj, Hotel Asian International, Turkish Cottage, Hotel Anand Palace, White Rabbit Guest House, Hotel RV Inn - Luxury Hotel In Bhagsu Nag. 1....
Top 10 hotels in Harnosand Municipality, Sweden
Discover the best hotels in Harnosand Municipality, Vasternorrland County, Midnight Sun Coast including Royal Hotell Och Restaurant, Highway, Sedin Villa Bed & Breakfast, Hotell City, First Hotel Stadt, Nattvikens Vandrarhem, Urban Getaway Hotels, Villa Arboretum, Varsta Diakonigard Sorgarden, Centrala lagenheter med allt som behovs!. 1. Royal Hotell Och Restaurant. Strandgatan...
Carentan-les-Marais Hotels | Places to Stay in Carentan-les-Marais
Discover the best hotels in Carentan-les-Marais, Manche, Basse-Normandie, Normandy including Hotel le Vauban, Angoville44, L'Escapade, Kyriad Carentan, Domaine Airborne, Chambres d'hotes 101e Airborne, Le Domaine Saint-Hilaire, L'Auberge Normande, Flower Camping Le Haut Dick, La Roseliere. 1. Hotel le Vauban. 7 rue Sebline, 50500 Carentan, Carentan-les-Marais France. Excellent. 32%. Good. 49%
9 Top-Rated Hotels in Bantay, Ilocos Sur Province, Ilocos Region, Luzon
Discover the best hotels in Bantay, Ilocos Sur Province, Ilocos Region, Luzon including Hotel Lola Natividad, ZEN Rooms Guimod Transient Vigan, La Jenns Hotel and Resto Grill, Hotel Lola Natividad, King Henry's Transient House & Hotel, Terraza De Nino Resort, Melvince Lodging House, Henady Inn Annex, RedDoorz Plus @ Melsol Metro Vigan.
