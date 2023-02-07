Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Now, A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Khloé Kardashian, 38, looked “almost unrecognizable” in new photos taken of her in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan.30. The U.S. Sun spoke with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett. He said that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ̶...
Blac Chyna Reveals She's 'Broke,' Has Just $3,000 In Bank Account After Losing Dramatic Trial Against Kardashian-Jenner Family
Talk about a cash crunch! Blac Chyna is insisting she now has virtually empty pockets after failing to win the lawsuit she hurled at the Kardashian and Jenner brood last year.The star was stopped on the street by a photographer when asked about her finances, and she admitted she currently has only $3,000 in he bank account."Honestly, Angela White [her real name] is broke," she declared, according to Radar, noting she earns less than $10 million each year, which is the estimate the photog made. However, she revealed her California crib is worth $3.8 million, and she also has a...
Kylie Jenner Finally Shared Photos Of Her Son With Ex Travis Scott And He’s So Cute
11 months after giving birth to her son – her second child with ex boyfriend Travis Scott – Kylie Jenner has officially shared pictures of his face with the world! And he’s even cuter than we could have imagined! The 25-year-old billionaire beauty mogul took to Instagram on January 21st to share a carousel of adorable images of her and the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper‘s baby boy who was born in February 2022, while also confirming that his official name is, drumroll please… Aire Webster!
Kanye West takes new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori and daughter North out to dinner
North West has met her new stepmom. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was spotted getting dinner with her dad and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, on Sunday. The Daily Mail obtained photos of Kanye, 45, and the Yeezy architectural designer, 27, waiting for the 9-year-old to arrive at Nobu in Malibu. A security team was then seen dropping off North and one of her friends at the Japanese restaurant. The “Gold Digger” rapper, who wore a black bandana around his face and an army green puffer jacket with black cargo pants, sported a gold band on his left ring finger in...
sportszion.com
Khloe Kardashian give fans clue that she’s dating Nets Kyrie Irving’s ex-teammate Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian has started posting cryptic messages on Instagram, fueling speculation that she is back with her ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s fans are concerned that she would forgive her serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson and give him another chance. She ended her relationship with Tristan in 2021 after discovering...
ETOnline.com
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
Kourtney Kardashian Gave Fans A Rare Glimpse At Her Messy Hair And No-Makeup Face—She’s Stunning!
Kourtney Kardashian proved that she doesn’t need a glam squad and an expensive red-carpet worthy outfit to blow her fans away, as she still managed to look incredible in some super-casual threads, a makeup-free face and messy hair! Jealous, us? Never! The 43-year-old mom-of-three shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story on January 16th, and she didn’t seem to have any makeup on, although she did appear to be using Instagram’s freckle filter to give herself some, you guessed it, subtle freckles underneath her eyes. We’ll allow it!
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
We're In Our Feelings About Drake’s Perfect Father-Son Portrait With Adonis
Watch: Julia Fox Tells Why Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date. Hold on, we're celebrating Drake's mom's birthday. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to wish his mom, Sandy Graham, a happy birthday with pictures from her 75th celebration. "75 Years," the rapper captioned a slew of Jan. 29 pictures including...
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confidently Shows Off Cute New Look After Dramatic Weight Loss — See Pics!
Work it, smoochie! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is rocking a leaner look this year, debuting a slimmed down physique on Instagram.On Monday, January 30, the reality star posted a few snaps of her new appearance, sassily captioning the pics, "They say they don’t f**k with me, but i say they can’t f**k with me 😘!"The photos depicted the 17-year-old out on the town dressed in a red bodysuit and black pants, which she topped off with a light wash denim jacket. Thompson, who had her blonde locks straightened, added black and red sneakers, a tiny purse and some jewelry,...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Khloe Kardashian Says She Has No ‘Time for a Man,’ Jokes She and Daughter True Are ‘Sickly Codependent’
Single lady! Khloé Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her love life — and her life as a single mom of two. The Kardashians star, 38, revealed her relationship status during a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday, February 5. “I miss you guys. I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and […]
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Aire on First Birthday: 'You Complete Us'
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday a day after celebrating daughter Stormi's 5th Kylie Jenner is reflecting on the first year of her baby boy's life. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, the makeup mogul, 25, celebrated son Aire's first birthday, which comes a day after daughter Stormi turned 5. Alongside her sweet message, Jenner included never-before-seen photos and clips of her little boy. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Jenner wrote. "you complete us my angel. mommy loves...
