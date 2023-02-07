Read full article on original website
Related
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
KYTV
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
Missouri lawmakers try new hand at legalizing sports betting
Since the start of the NFL season back in September, there's been roughly 8.7 million attempts to place a sports bet in Missouri, according to GeoComply.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
WRIC TV
Backyard Arrowhead Stadium built to honor Chiefs
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some members of Chiefs Kingdom have their very own Arrowhead Stadium in their backyard. A clip of kids playing football on the field is everywhere now after being shared by the NFL, CBS Sports and more. Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC...
KOMU
Columbia restaurants gear up for Super Bowl LVII
COLUMBIA − As Super Bowl LVII approaches in just four days, restaurants across Columbia anticipate one of the biggest days of the year. "With the Chiefs being in the game, it's a big big boost for us," Stadium Grill General Manager Dru Vaughn said. "The difference between the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl or another team would be standing room only here Sunday, and if not, it's more of a house party situation with a half crowd."
Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City barbecue restaurants are busy shipping orders to Arizona, and other states, as Chiefs fans plan NFL Super Bowl LVII parties.
KOMU
Columbia resident goes above and beyond for Chiefs Super Bowl
COLUMBIA - Long-time Chiefs fan Cody Samuelson is more than prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs to appear in the Super Bowl. Hence why he has a special light display for the occasion. "Wasn't born here, but moved here when I was five. Been locally raised and been here since,"...
KOMU
Kansas City Canines and Philadelphia Beagles compete in annual Puppy Bowl
Before the Kansas Chief Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play in Super Bowl LVVI Sunday, the Kansas City Canines and the Philadelphia Beagles went head to head in the Humane Society of Missouri's annual Puppy Bowl. This year's game was a close one, but the Kansas City Canines came out on...
Chiefs flag will fly at Pennsylvania Capitol if Kansas City wins Super Bowl in governors’ bet
But if the Chiefs lose, the Eagles flag will fly at the Missouri Capitol.
We made a Super Bowl LVII bet with Kansas City's CBS anchors
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs is coming up quickly.And with that in mind, our morning anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan have made another bet with the CBS anchors in the opposing team's city.As a reminder: CBS New York sent us some authentic Big Apple pizza after the Eagles trounced the Giants 38-7 in the NFL divisional round.And after the Eagles' win in the NFC championship game, anchors from CBS Bay Area lost their bet, and had to wear Eagles jerseys while riding on one of San Francisco's iconic trolleys.Here are the terms of the bet this time: if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Kansas City's anchors will have to wear Eagles gear at one of the city's fountains.If the Chiefs win, Jim and Janelle will have to run up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art wearing Chiefs gear.
KCTV 5
Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants
Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
Bring the Super Bowl to the Comfort of your Home with Stadium Favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (NYSE: ARMK ), the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs (Aramark is also the retail merchandise partner of the Chiefs), as well as eight other NFL teams, knows what it takes to energize fans and provide outside-the-box culinary experiences. Whether at home or at your favorite stadium, Aramark drives fan engagement through innovative menu items. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005867/en/ Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, is sharing the recipes for some stadium favorites, like Flank Steak Quesadillas, so fans can recreate them at home. (Photo: Business Wire)
WTRF
Governor Shapiro announces Super Bowl LVII bets with Missouri, Kansas governors
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that he made friendly bets with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. “Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to...
KWCH.com
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57: Pennsylvania leads StubHub ticket sales by wide margin for Eagles-Chiefs clash in Arizona
Getting into the Super Bowl is never cheap, but that is especially the case this year with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meeting at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Not only does Super Bowl LVII feature two of the most recognizable brands in the NFL, it also...
KYTV
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - The NFL Experience brings fans from around the country to the site of the Super Bowl. Even if those fans do not have tickets to the game. KY3′s Jacob Cersosimo found fans from Springfield who love the Kansas City Chiefs and football.
KOMU
Sports betting bills heard by House committee
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Emerging Issues Committee heard two bills Wednesday evening that would legalize sports betting. Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) and Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) sponsored each bill. After nearly being passed last year, conversations surrounding legalized sports betting will continue as sports wagering is now legal...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Big Charlie's Saloon, a Chiefs bar in Philadelphia, won't be open during game
One Philadelphia bar is normally a home for all Kansas City Chiefs fans in the area (seriously), but won't be opening its doors on Super Bowl Sunday after originally planning to do so. Big Charlie's Saloon, located in South Philadelphia, revealed that the establishment decided not to open for Super Bowl LVII because they allegedly wouldn't be able accommodate the large amount of fans that would want to watch the game at the local bar.
KCTV 5
Missouri Legislature considering legalizing sports betting
MISSOURI (KMOV) - Fifty million people are expected to bet on the upcoming Super Bowl, but despite the demand, none of those people will be making those legal bets in Missouri. If a St. Louis resident wants to legally bet now, they’d have to drive to Illinois and bet on...
Comments / 0