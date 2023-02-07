ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC TV

Backyard Arrowhead Stadium built to honor Chiefs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Some members of Chiefs Kingdom have their very own Arrowhead Stadium in their backyard. A clip of kids playing football on the field is everywhere now after being shared by the NFL, CBS Sports and more. Nate Bukaty of Sports Radio 810 and Sporting KC...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KOMU

Columbia restaurants gear up for Super Bowl LVII

COLUMBIA − As Super Bowl LVII approaches in just four days, restaurants across Columbia anticipate one of the biggest days of the year. "With the Chiefs being in the game, it's a big big boost for us," Stadium Grill General Manager Dru Vaughn said. "The difference between the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl or another team would be standing room only here Sunday, and if not, it's more of a house party situation with a half crowd."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia resident goes above and beyond for Chiefs Super Bowl

COLUMBIA - Long-time Chiefs fan Cody Samuelson is more than prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs to appear in the Super Bowl. Hence why he has a special light display for the occasion. "Wasn't born here, but moved here when I was five. Been locally raised and been here since,"...
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS Philly

We made a Super Bowl LVII bet with Kansas City's CBS anchors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs is coming up quickly.And with that in mind, our morning anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan have made another bet with the CBS anchors in the opposing team's city.As a reminder: CBS New York sent us some authentic Big Apple pizza after the Eagles trounced the Giants 38-7 in the NFL divisional round.And after the Eagles' win in the NFC championship game, anchors from CBS Bay Area lost their bet, and had to wear Eagles jerseys while riding on one of San Francisco's iconic trolleys.Here are the terms of the bet this time: if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Kansas City's anchors will have to wear Eagles gear at one of the city's fountains.If the Chiefs win, Jim and Janelle will have to run up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art wearing Chiefs gear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants

Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Bring the Super Bowl to the Comfort of your Home with Stadium Favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (NYSE: ARMK ), the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs (Aramark is also the retail merchandise partner of the Chiefs), as well as eight other NFL teams, knows what it takes to energize fans and provide outside-the-box culinary experiences. Whether at home or at your favorite stadium, Aramark drives fan engagement through innovative menu items. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005867/en/ Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the official food and beverage partner of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, is sharing the recipes for some stadium favorites, like Flank Steak Quesadillas, so fans can recreate them at home. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KWCH.com

Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
KANSAS STATE
KOMU

Sports betting bills heard by House committee

JEFFERSON CITY - The House Emerging Issues Committee heard two bills Wednesday evening that would legalize sports betting. Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) and Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) sponsored each bill. After nearly being passed last year, conversations surrounding legalized sports betting will continue as sports wagering is now legal...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Big Charlie's Saloon, a Chiefs bar in Philadelphia, won't be open during game

One Philadelphia bar is normally a home for all Kansas City Chiefs fans in the area (seriously), but won't be opening its doors on Super Bowl Sunday after originally planning to do so. Big Charlie's Saloon, located in South Philadelphia, revealed that the establishment decided not to open for Super Bowl LVII because they allegedly wouldn't be able accommodate the large amount of fans that would want to watch the game at the local bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri Legislature considering legalizing sports betting

MISSOURI (KMOV) - Fifty million people are expected to bet on the upcoming Super Bowl, but despite the demand, none of those people will be making those legal bets in Missouri. If a St. Louis resident wants to legally bet now, they’d have to drive to Illinois and bet on...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy