Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers budget includes millions for veterans mental health, educational needs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’ executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, the governor’s office announced Thursday. Evers is set to release his full 2023-25 spending plan to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 15....
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
WBAY Green Bay
How to stop students from bringing guns to schools
It's one of the great traditions in Northeast Wisconsin. Officials talk about how to keep guns out of schools.
WBAY Green Bay
Anticipation builds ahead of sturgeon spearing opener
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - “Basically in Wisconsin, what else can you do in February?”. Sturgeon spearers set up shop on Lake Winnebago after scouting out the perfect spot. “For me, this started probably a month ago, coming out fishing, scouting...” Kevin Streck from the Village of Harrison said....
WBAY Green Bay
Sturgeon Spearing Season Day 1: fewer shacks than last year
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearing season is officially here!. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources published their opening day report. The DNR said Ice conditions likely prevented many from participating this year. Only 3,100 shacks were counted during Saturday’s aerial counts, down significantly from the almost 6,000 shacks last year.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 2.11.23
Take that, groundhog! Many moments of sunshine, temperatures in the 40s. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener. High temperatures will fly into the unseasonable 40s, which will cause more melting of our snowpack and ice cover. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild weekend. Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog owner says pet ingested meth while walking in park
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years. A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old student to death at a high school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Girl rescued 132 hours after earthquake in Turkey. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. After 132...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild weekend
Michelle Alberts still deals with lingering damage to this day, nearly 16 years after surviving toxic shock syndrome. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. It's one of the great traditions in Northeast Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Toxic shock syndrome survivor shares story
High temperatures will fly into the unseasonable 40s, which will cause more melting of our snowpack and ice cover. That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny for sturgeon spearing. Updated: 9 hours ago. Sunshine will return to...
WBAY Green Bay
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her near-death experience
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin did not have a reported case of toxic shock syndrome since 2011, but state health officials reported 5 cases since last July. Michelle Alberts recalls a week in June 2007 when she was battling what she thought was just a case of the flu. After a few days, she consulted her doctor and was rushed to the E.R. where she fell into a week-long coma. She was diagnosed with a rare case of toxic shock syndrome (TSS).
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead
Take that, groundhog! Many moments of sunshine, temperatures in the 40s. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener. High temperatures will fly into the unseasonable 40s, which will cause more melting of our snowpack and ice cover. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild weekend. Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM...
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know about sturgeon spearing season
WINNEBAGO SYSTEM (WBAY) - One of the great local traditions starts Friday with the kickoff to sturgeon spearing season. Spearers will be out on lakes and rivers this weekend looking to harvest a prehistoric fish. The season officially opens Saturday, but celebrations start Friday. The Winnebago system has one of...
Comments / 4