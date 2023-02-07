The XXXTENTACION murder trial is currently under way, and new footage of some of the late artist’s last moments has surfaced after being shown in the courtroom. A short video clip shows X withdrawing $50,000 from the bank in seemingly high spirits on June 18, 2018 – the same day he would ultimately be killed. The teller retrieved the money and X put it in his Louis Vuitton bag, which is the same bag he was robbed of when he was shot and killed later that day while leaving Riva Motorsports.

2 DAYS AGO