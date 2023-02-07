So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.

