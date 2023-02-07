Read full article on original website
local21news.com
DUI mother endangers child after crashing into Korean church in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police stumbled on an odd scene after discovering a severely damaged car and a woman sitting on the steps of a church. Lower Allen Township Police say the incident happened earlier on Dec. 25 at around 9:50 p.m., after receiving a call about a vehicle striking a building.
local21news.com
OSHA fines Hillandale Farms after fatal building collapse
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After months of investigating the deadly collapse at Hillandale Farms in Adams County, OSHA has issued citations to the contractor who was performing demolition work. 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores was killed when the chicken house at the Tyrone Township facility collapsed. Lawrence Martin, doing business...
local21news.com
Man found guilty after selling fentanyl-laced drugs, led to death in Lancaster Co. : DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A jury found a Harrisburg man guilty after he reportedly sold fentanyl-laced cocaine in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Thomas Wiley Jr, 29, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after a jury found him guilty Wednesday.
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly threatened Harrisburg officers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after they say he threatened officers. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Cameron and Market Streets around 7:30 AM on Friday, January 20 for reports of a man acting suspiciously.
local21news.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the city that happened earlier Friday. According to emergency dispatch, York City Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened on the 600 block of East Market St. at around 1:34 p.m. Officials say one...
local21news.com
18-year-old Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81S crash in Cumberland County: officials
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old was killed in a crash on I-81 South in Cumberland County on Thursday, according to State Police. Authorities say Jeffrey Suter was traveling in the center lane of near mile marker 61.3 when he made an unsafe lane change, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
local21news.com
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
local21news.com
Mars Wrigley fined after two employees trapped in chocolate tank, Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — OSHA has officially fined Mars Wrigley for an incident that involved two of their employees being trapped in a chocolate tank. According to OSHA, the employees had been involved in the control of hazardous energy when using the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank.
local21news.com
Road closure for emergency sewer repair in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lemon Street between Queen Street and Duke Street will be closed Thursday according to the Lancaster City Police Department. Officials say the closure is for an emergency sewage repair. The police department urges drivers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long...
local21news.com
Body found inside home, homicide investigation started in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is in custody after police discovered a body inside a home. According to Columbia Borough Police Department, the investigation started at around 8:18 a.m. on Friday after finding a dead person in a house on the 500 block of Ave. H. Authorities...
local21news.com
Missing 18-year-old from York County located and is safe, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say 18-year-old Aniya Bailey has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) believes a missing 18-year-old last seen in York County could be at risk of harm. Police say Aniya Bailey, 18, is...
local21news.com
50-year-old man dead after late night crash on Rt. 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead after crashing, flipping his car on its roof, and being trapped within the vehicle. According to East Hempfield Township Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Rt. 30 West and Centerville Rd. Crews say when they...
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
local21news.com
One dog dead, another wounded after getting shot in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One dog is dead and another is hurt after being shot at a home in Martic Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. at a home on Pinnacle Road West. When officers arrived, the home...
local21news.com
Two charged in York City shooting that injured one man, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York say two men are charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one man. According to police, it happened on the 600 block of East Market Street. Authorities say a 49-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with two shootings in Lebanon, police say
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two shootings in the city. According to authorities, Alex Torres-Santos is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened on January 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident.
local21news.com
Man charged with killing of 12-year-old daughter of ex-girlfriend in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is charged with homicide following an investigation into a body found inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office 39-year-old Jason Shackelford is charged in the killing of his ex-girlfriend's daughter on February 8 into February 9.
local21news.com
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
local21news.com
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
local21news.com
One injured person rescued from wreck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash on a residential street. According to the Rohrerstown Fire Company, the crash happened on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Rd. Officials say the crash happened late Friday night. Crews say they required tools...
