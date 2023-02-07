ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland men charged after traffic stop in Marathon

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.
MARATHON, NY
syracuse.com

State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
BROOKTONDALE, NY
whcuradio.com

Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
CORTLAND, NY
urbancny.com

Eastwood Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Structure

Syracuse, N.Y. – On February 9, 2023, at 11:16 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 center to a reported fire in the area of 360 North Midler Ave. Firefighters from Engine 17 (S. Midler Ave) arrived on the scene within minutes and found a commercial structure with heavy fire and thick smoke showing. The first arriving units began to deploy hoses to put out the flames, while incoming companies put a plan in place to ensure the first arriving trucks had enough water to fight the fire. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was inside the structure and an exterior operation, one where water is flowed on the fire from outside, would be the safest option for firefighters. At one point, flames were shooting through a portion of the roof which had collapsed due to the fire, and there was concern of further collapse.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy