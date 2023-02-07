ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Methotrexate Use May Increase the Risk of Skin Cancer

Several studies have noted a potential link between methotrexate and an increased risk of skin cancer. Methotrexate (MTX) may increase a person’s risk of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), or cutaneous malignant melanoma (CMM), according to a study published in the journal Nature. The current findings do not suggest that there is a dose-dependent increased risk of CMM with MTX. Conversely, when the cumulative dose increased, MTX appeared to worsen the risks of developing BCC and cSCC, according to the investigators.
Healthline

Does Dementia Make the Eyes Look Different?

Dementia is associated with vision impairment, but the exact relationship isn’t fully understood. Dementia often occurs alongside eyesight problems, possibly because dementia and vision issues are more common as you age. This can cause additional confusion and upset for the person with dementia. Dementia affects the parts of the...
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Living Smart

According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
MindBodyGreen

Research Links Vitamin D Sufficiency To Lowered Risk Of Melanoma

If you spend a lot of time in the sun, you've probably worried about your risk of melanoma. This type of skin cancer can be deadly when left untreated and leaves many of us nervous about new moles or freckles (rightfully so). Fortunately, a new study suggests there might be...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
Tv20detroit.com

Norovirus spreading across the US: What to know about symptoms and treatment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It is unfortunate that Norovirus cases have indeed recently spiked. But should we expect a surge?. If you look at CDC data, you can see that in late January, the trajectory of positive tests is almost straight up. In addition, we’ve had 225 reported outbreaks this season so far, compared to 172 last season. But despite this, we’re actually within the expected range that we typically see at this time of the year.

