Cumberland County, PA

Meals to go: High school group packs food for 2 counties

Greenwood Future Farmers of America is fundraising for a Meals of Hope meal-packing event that will be held on March 3 in the Greenwood Elementary gym from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal is to raise $15,500, which will purchase 50,000 oatmeal and apple meals to be donated to Perry and Juniata County food pantries. Thus far, they’ve raised a bit more than half of their goal, $9,525.
The Great American Outdoor Show ends on Sunday

The 2023 Great American Outdoor Show ends its nine-day run Sunday after a week of celebrating hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Crowds could shop for fishing gear, compete in an archery range challenge, watch a canine aquatics competition, attend daily seminars and even watch a Brentley Gilbert concert. The Show...
What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and to enjoy the park’s other offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens...
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
Local Pizza Shops gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

YORK, Pa. — As the Eagles get ready to strap on their cleats local pizza shops are firing up their brick oven for Super Bowl 57. John’s Pizza Shop located in York County says they’re ready for the flood of orders ahead of Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.
Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow

Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
