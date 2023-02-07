Read full article on original website
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
Meals to go: High school group packs food for 2 counties
Greenwood Future Farmers of America is fundraising for a Meals of Hope meal-packing event that will be held on March 3 in the Greenwood Elementary gym from 5 to 9 p.m. The goal is to raise $15,500, which will purchase 50,000 oatmeal and apple meals to be donated to Perry and Juniata County food pantries. Thus far, they’ve raised a bit more than half of their goal, $9,525.
The Great American Outdoor Show ends on Sunday
The 2023 Great American Outdoor Show ends its nine-day run Sunday after a week of celebrating hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities. Crowds could shop for fishing gear, compete in an archery range challenge, watch a canine aquatics competition, attend daily seminars and even watch a Brentley Gilbert concert. The Show...
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]
Whether you're single, newly dating or have been happily married for a decade or five, odds are you or the person you're with enjoy a dessert now and then. I mean, who doesn't appreciate a perfectly fluffy cupcake?
What happens at Hersheypark when the park is closed?
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Between April and December, Hersheypark is open and millions of guests come each year to ride some of the park’s fantastic coasters, thrill rides, and to enjoy the park’s other offerings. But, between January and March, the park is closed. So, what happens...
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in Harrisburg
The best sandwiches always comes down to the freshness of the ingredients, and the bread. From turkey to meatballs, lettuce, tomato, cheese - whatever you choose - it all has to be fresh.
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Luxury living in 55-plus Cumberland County community for $675K: Cool Spaces
This home in a 55-and-over community offers luxury with custom amenities and add-ons. Built in 2010, the “Franklin” model home boasts first floor living and room for guests and family in a large second floor open loft.
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Harrisburg Mall retailers not surprised by demolition plans: ‘This is dead’
For Felix G. Fermin, it doesn’t matter what happens to the Harrisburg Mall where he creates custom leather jackets. His store, Penn Leather, attracts a loyal following and generates new customers, mostly through word of mouth.
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
Local Pizza Shops gear up for Super Bowl Sunday
YORK, Pa. — As the Eagles get ready to strap on their cleats local pizza shops are firing up their brick oven for Super Bowl 57. John’s Pizza Shop located in York County says they’re ready for the flood of orders ahead of Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.
‘Like a warzone’: Turks in central Pa. implore community to help with earthquake relief
Turks living in central Pennsylvania are left feeling like any help they give can never be enough after two large earthquakes devastated the eastern region of Turkey on Monday. “As soon as I heard it on the news, I called up my families—they live close to the center of the...
Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow
Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
