AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN 2022, THE VA AUGUSTA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM PLACED MORE THAN 120 HOMELESS VETERANS IN PERMANENT HOUSING. EACH VETERAN HAS A UNIQUE STORY. bRENDA YOUNG JOINED THE MILITARY IN 1981. AFTER THAT, SHE WENT TO WORK AT THE VA. BUT, A KITCHEN FIRE TWO YEARS AGO, LEFT HER HOME UNINHABITABLE, UNTIL REPAIRS ARE MADE. sHE tells fox54, she AND HER DOG POLO WERE GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE, THANKS TO HEALTHCARE FOR HOMELESS VETERANS.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO