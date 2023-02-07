ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Downtown Aiken candy shop collects valentines for seniors

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Love is in the air in downtown Aiken. Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is collecting valentines for seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The owner says it’s something she’s been doing for several years now and has started looking forward to it every Valentine’s Day.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

American Heart Association holds annual CSRA Heart Ball

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Heart Association raised money for research at their annual fundraiser, the CSRA Heart Ball. Our Richard Rogers and Laura Warren were there emceeing the event. The event raises money to go towards research and programming for America’s number one killer — heart disease....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans woman receives Lifetime Achievement Award for giving back

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Chamber awarded Yvonne Meeks the lifetime achievement award for giving back to her community. She says helping others is just part of her DNA. She’s been giving back for most of her life. We caught up with Ms. Meeks to find out why...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Watch horses train for free at ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Training Track is working alongside the city to raise awareness about the track. Now you can watch the horses train for free. It’s an event they started in January. Here’s how it’s gained more popularity than organizers expected. Aiken Training Track...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

VA Augusta provides permanent housing to 100's of homeless veterans in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN 2022, THE VA AUGUSTA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM PLACED MORE THAN 120 HOMELESS VETERANS IN PERMANENT HOUSING. EACH VETERAN HAS A UNIQUE STORY. bRENDA YOUNG JOINED THE MILITARY IN 1981. AFTER THAT, SHE WENT TO WORK AT THE VA. BUT, A KITCHEN FIRE TWO YEARS AGO, LEFT HER HOME UNINHABITABLE, UNTIL REPAIRS ARE MADE. sHE tells fox54, she AND HER DOG POLO WERE GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE, THANKS TO HEALTHCARE FOR HOMELESS VETERANS.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Night to Shine’ allows teens to dance in style

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special group of teens will have the chance to mingle and dance in style tonight at Warren Baptist Church. It’s the annual Night to Shine event, the church’s first time hosting the event. They have spent the last few days getting ready, that includes rolling out the red carpet, decorating the dance floor, and setting up the karaoke machine.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Not enough commissioners show up for ambulance vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that Gold Cross EMS plans to apply for the zone independently of the Augusta city government. That doesn't exclude them from cooperating with the city, should Augusta acquire the zone. ---------- The Augusta Commission met Friday to discuss moving forward with applying...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Reports of shooting near MLK & 12th St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and no further information is available. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St. According to dispatch, the call came in at around...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Programs will have a new look, but before remolding begins, they want to hear your input. We talked to neighbors about what they would like to see, and how you at home can submit your opinion. Whether it’s taking a walk...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Senior community holds rally at McCormick post office

MCCORMICK COUNTY, Sc. (WJBF) – A retirement community in McCormick County protests today at their local post office. They’re hoping to stop their mail service from coming to an end. Many in the Savannah Lakes Village community already have to travel many miles to get their mail from the local post office. But, soon, they […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Construction almost complete on Exit 183 in Columbia County

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction off of I-20 in Columbia County has come a long way. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the project should be wrapped up within the month. We talked to a woman who’s lived in Harlem for more than 20 years about how the new round-a-bout...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy