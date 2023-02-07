Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Downtown Aiken candy shop collects valentines for seniors
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Love is in the air in downtown Aiken. Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is collecting valentines for seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The owner says it’s something she’s been doing for several years now and has started looking forward to it every Valentine’s Day.
WRDW-TV
American Heart Association holds annual CSRA Heart Ball
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Heart Association raised money for research at their annual fundraiser, the CSRA Heart Ball. Our Richard Rogers and Laura Warren were there emceeing the event. The event raises money to go towards research and programming for America’s number one killer — heart disease....
WRDW-TV
Homeless to home: Local veteran finds hope with Homeless Veterans Program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local veterans are finding hope in having a home with the help of the Homeless Veteran Program. We spoke with an Army veteran who is used to moving from place to place and having somewhere to call home. All of that changed in 2021 after a kitchen fire left her homeless.
WRDW-TV
Evans woman receives Lifetime Achievement Award for giving back
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Chamber awarded Yvonne Meeks the lifetime achievement award for giving back to her community. She says helping others is just part of her DNA. She’s been giving back for most of her life. We caught up with Ms. Meeks to find out why...
WRDW-TV
Watch horses train for free at ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Training Track is working alongside the city to raise awareness about the track. Now you can watch the horses train for free. It’s an event they started in January. Here’s how it’s gained more popularity than organizers expected. Aiken Training Track...
wfxg.com
VA Augusta provides permanent housing to 100's of homeless veterans in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN 2022, THE VA AUGUSTA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM PLACED MORE THAN 120 HOMELESS VETERANS IN PERMANENT HOUSING. EACH VETERAN HAS A UNIQUE STORY. bRENDA YOUNG JOINED THE MILITARY IN 1981. AFTER THAT, SHE WENT TO WORK AT THE VA. BUT, A KITCHEN FIRE TWO YEARS AGO, LEFT HER HOME UNINHABITABLE, UNTIL REPAIRS ARE MADE. sHE tells fox54, she AND HER DOG POLO WERE GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE, THANKS TO HEALTHCARE FOR HOMELESS VETERANS.
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new state-of-the-art school will soon be built in Aiken county. The school district hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night for parents to give their input on rezoning. Highland Springs Middle School will soon get a new campus, this rezoning means students will have to switch schools until it is […]
WRDW-TV
‘Night to Shine’ allows teens to dance in style
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special group of teens will have the chance to mingle and dance in style tonight at Warren Baptist Church. It’s the annual Night to Shine event, the church’s first time hosting the event. They have spent the last few days getting ready, that includes rolling out the red carpet, decorating the dance floor, and setting up the karaoke machine.
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
Evans Middle School apologizes for release of ‘improper assignment’ on LGBTQ discrimination
Evans Middle School has issued a letter of apology to parents after erroneously releasing what they say was an 'improper assignment' to students, related to LGBTQ issues and discrimination.
Local military organization Forces United set to dissolve
A local woman is wondering where her church’s recent donations may have gone after finding out the non-profit that they sent money to is going out of business.
wfxg.com
Not enough commissioners show up for ambulance vote
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that Gold Cross EMS plans to apply for the zone independently of the Augusta city government. That doesn't exclude them from cooperating with the city, should Augusta acquire the zone. ---------- The Augusta Commission met Friday to discuss moving forward with applying...
New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners
Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new contract for ambulance service
wfxg.com
Reports of shooting near MLK & 12th St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and no further information is available. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St. According to dispatch, the call came in at around...
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
WRDW-TV
Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Programs will have a new look, but before remolding begins, they want to hear your input. We talked to neighbors about what they would like to see, and how you at home can submit your opinion. Whether it’s taking a walk...
Senior community holds rally at McCormick post office
MCCORMICK COUNTY, Sc. (WJBF) – A retirement community in McCormick County protests today at their local post office. They’re hoping to stop their mail service from coming to an end. Many in the Savannah Lakes Village community already have to travel many miles to get their mail from the local post office. But, soon, they […]
WRDW-TV
What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
WRDW-TV
Construction almost complete on Exit 183 in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction off of I-20 in Columbia County has come a long way. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the project should be wrapped up within the month. We talked to a woman who’s lived in Harlem for more than 20 years about how the new round-a-bout...
