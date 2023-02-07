Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Fall to Ballard; Conference Meets Today, Tomorrow
The Pella bowling teams fell to Ballard in the regular season finale Thursday, with the boys dropping a 2676-2631 matchup and the girls downed 2174-1837 in Ames. Carter Failor was the top boys scorer at 439, followed by Gideon Vander Kieft at 395; Taylor Walker’s 284 and Mallory Westerkamp’s 251 were the top two scores from the girls.
kniakrls.com
Final Competitive Show Choir Performances Today for Pella High
While their home invitational awaits the end of the season next weekend, the Pella High School show choirs are heading to their final competitively scored performances today as they travel to Cedar Rapids Washington. Both the varsity ensemble Acapella and the prep division choir Bravo are participating in the MOSHOW Invitational. Acapella is on at 2:35 this afternoon and Bravo at 12:35.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Holds Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner and awards ceremony Thursday night at Simpson College. Six awards were given out including:. Distinguished Chamber Leader – Pritesh Patel, Hotel Pommier. Emerging Business – Indianola Independent Advocate. Simpson College’s Emerging Leader – Seth Lampman. New Business...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Boys State Swimming Qualifiers
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola boys swimming state qualifiers Chance Yates, Ethan Russell, Isaiah Picard, Billy Shepherd, and Henry Picard. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Farm Bureau Ag Day
The Marion County Farm Bureau is sponsoring Ag Day and has invited most of Marion County’s 4th graders. It will be held at the Knoxville Armory in Knoxville Tuesday February 28th. Half of the students will be touring the Ag Day stations from 9:00 until 11:30 and then the others from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm. There are 16 classrooms and 350 students involved.
kniakrls.com
Central Wins 15th Wrestling Match in a Row Against Simpson
Closing out its dual slate in style, the Central College wrestling team (7-5, 4-4 conference) dominated Simpson College (6-6, 2-5 conference) 30-9 Thursday night for their 15th win in a row over the Storm. Trailing 6-0 in the second match of the night, sophomore Cael Cox (133 pounds, Ankeny) was...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Student Named to Iowa Pork Producers Youth Leadership Team
The Iowa Pork Producers have named their 2023 Youth Leadership Team, which includes Ali Wadle of Milo as an Ambassador during the Pork Congress in late January. The Iowa Pork Producers sponsors the Pork Congress, where participants are judged on their knowledge about pork and pig production as shown in a speech presentation, personal interview, media interview, and written test about pork industry topics. The female contestant with the highest score is crowned Iowa Pork Queen, and the top remaining contestants, male or female, are named youth ambassadors.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville And PCM Wrestlers Go For State Meet Berths Today
Dreams of making the State Wrestling Meet will be made today as the Knoxville and PCM Wrestling Squads head to Ballard to wrestle in the class 2A district meet. For the Panthers, this is a chance to get several guys to Wells Fargo Arena. The three that made it last year are all vying for a chance to go again. Luke Spaur, Marco Alejo, and Wayne Johnston have all had great seasons and they can cap it off with another trip to the Well. In addition, Andon Trout, Chaz Graves, Daniel Gorskikh, and others have a shot as well. Coach Skylar Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the goal is five, but he would love to have more.
kniakrls.com
Despite Late Lead, Pella Girls Fall to #1 DCG in Mustang Sweep
The Pella girls gave the top team in Class 4A their toughest test in the conference season, while the Dutch boys struggled to keep up in the second half against the Mustangs in the final Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader of the season heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. No. 8...
kniakrls.com
Indianola High School Students Perform in Drake Honor Band
Nine Indianola High School band students participated in the Drake Honor Jazz Festival earlier this week. The students who participated in the band include:. The students worked with four jazz educators and performed an evening concert, with six students performing improvised solos.
kniakrls.com
Flurry of Sports Action Coming as Winter Season Nears End for Dutch
All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Nationals Purse to Pay $185,000 to win
Jason Reed, Knoxville Raceway General Manager, tells KNIA/KRLS News, the 2023 Knoxville Nationals will now pay $185,000 to win up from $175,000 a year ago. Reed said the decision was made official at the Monday, Feb. 6, Marion County Fair Association Meeting. Another increase is that the board will now...
kniakrls.com
Vermeer Starting Operations at Des Moines Expansion This Week
Vermeer Corporation is beginning to ramp up operations at their new location. The global manufacturer based in Pella announced in December it would add a new location in Des Moines, and according to Vice President of Operations Mindi Vanden Bosch, their new employees are starting as soon as this week to get parts assembled and begin production.
kniakrls.com
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Sweeps Pella Christian in Conference Basketball Finale
In their final Little Hawkeye Conference games of the season, the Indianola basketball teams played spoiler on Pella Christian’s Senior Night earning a sweep in a doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS, 94.3 KNIA, and the Pella Christian YouTube channel. The Class 4A #15 ranked Indian girls hung on for a 51-48 victory over the Eagles, while a late three-pointer delivered the 4A #5 ranked boys a 55-52 win.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Boys Cannot Keep Up With 3A #1 Bondurant-Farrar
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad could not keep up with top ranked Bondurant-Farrar in a 95-64 loss to the Bluejays on Thursday. The Panthers kept it relatively close until the 2nd quarter when Bondiurant-Farrar opened up 14 point halftime lead only to see Knoxville close the gap to six, but that was all the closer the Panthers would get as the Bluejays closed the 3rd quarter on a 24-2 run to put away any doubt. Landen Norris led the Panthers with 22 points, Jay Kellar had 12 and Connor Willis scored 11. Knoxville is now 11-9 and will have off until next Thursday when the Panthers travel to Fairfield to end the regular season.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Girls Start Postseason at Home Tonight
The Eagles girls basketball team is hopeful a stronger showing in the 2nd half of the season translates to a long postseason run that begins tonight on Eagle Lane. Pella Christian welcomes Cardinal in the opening round of the Class 2A Region 6 playoffs. Head Coach Jordan Dyk is excited...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Shocked By Seymour In Opening Round Of The 1A Regional
The Twin Cedars Girls basketball Squad was stunned at home in the first round of the class 1A regional by Seymour 43-36. The Sabers were unable to get much going offensively in the 1st half and fell behind early and could not recover. The Warriors out rebounded the Sabers 35-26 and only allowed Twin Cedars to shoot 20% from the field. Rylee Dunkin scored 13 points to lead Twin Cedars while Cheyanne Bruns scored 11. Twin Cedars finishes up 14-8. Tonight the boys take their turn playing in an opening round class 1A sub state game hosting Moulton-Udell.
Comments / 0