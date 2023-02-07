Dreams of making the State Wrestling Meet will be made today as the Knoxville and PCM Wrestling Squads head to Ballard to wrestle in the class 2A district meet. For the Panthers, this is a chance to get several guys to Wells Fargo Arena. The three that made it last year are all vying for a chance to go again. Luke Spaur, Marco Alejo, and Wayne Johnston have all had great seasons and they can cap it off with another trip to the Well. In addition, Andon Trout, Chaz Graves, Daniel Gorskikh, and others have a shot as well. Coach Skylar Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the goal is five, but he would love to have more.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO