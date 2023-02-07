ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Top House Dems found their 2024 candidate at SOTU: ‘Scranton Joe’

Democrats are celebrating a sly-as-a-fox president. Republicans are fuming at a “disingenuous” dirty-trickster. That sums up how both parties see Joe Biden after his second State of the Union address — complete with some surreal on-air negotiating. The president and House Republicans appeared to formalize a pact solidifying that potential changes to Social Security and Medicare will not be on the table in just-started debt ceiling negotiations.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses

Happy SOTU Week! In this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses, President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, Rep. Nancy Mace roasts GOP colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “in Congress. And you’re not.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

House passes resolutions to block DC voting, criminal code changes

The House passed resolutions Thursday to overturn District of Columbia bills that would allow immigrants to vote in local elections and reduce criminal penalties, the first time the chamber has voted to nix local measures in eight years. The House voted 260-162 to pass the disapproval resolution against a D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
Roll Call Online

Biden mixes doable, aspirational health messages in speech

President Joe Biden reiterated a call to “finish the job” on insulin prices, address the mental health crisis and “end cancer as we know it” in his address to Congress on Tuesday — initiatives that could have bipartisan support from lawmakers. But enacting the president’s...
OREGON STATE
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
Roll Call Online

Gavels for top House committees don’t always come cheap

Winning control of the most sought-after committees in the House can come with a hefty price tag — in party dues. The eight lawmakers atop the four panels dubbed “A” committees transferred more than $5.2 million from their own political accounts to their respective parties’ campaign arms in the 2022 cycle, according to a new report shared first with CQ Roll Call by Issue One, which advocates for overhauling campaign finance laws.
TENNESSEE STATE

