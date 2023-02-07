Ja Morant Admits Memphis Grizzlies Are The Most Hated Team In The NBA

Ja Morant doesn't like the way the Memphis Grizzlies are portrayed by NBA fans and media.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies took over from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks and have tried to become the villains of the NBA. Although many people find them annoying instead of scary, the Grizzlies keep doing their thing, even if that gets them in trouble.

In recent days, Dillon Brooks starred in a fight with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, adding another incident to his career. More recently, people close to Ja Morant were accused by some Indiana Pacers employees of pointing a gun at them , which really set the alarms around the NBA world.

The Grizzlies went from being a promising young team to being considered 'clowns' by many fans around the league, and right now, they find it difficult to change the narrative about them.

Ja Morant Makes Bold Admission On Memphis Grizzlies

Morant recently talked with Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian, first denying the report about his entourage threatening Pacers staffers last week.

“All that stuff is pretty much false, and it has been proven. That’s all I’ve got to say on it.”

Moreover, he talked about the way the Grizzlies are perceived around the league, claiming that fans love to hate them, as well as the media.

"We are, you see it on social media. Anything that has to do with the Grizzlies is front line national television and national people putting it out. Anything else, it don't be said." "I feel like we wasn't the only team on a losing streak, but we are the only ones mentioned."

This started last season when they started talking bad about rivals, and things got worse during their intense playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Golden State Warriors. They showed a different face, which didn't sit well with plenty of people around the league.

Ever since that, the Grizzlies are seen differently and now many fans love to hate them . They aren't thinking of changing their behavior, and fans will stay this way until they see something different.

